Three Richmond high schools closed Thursday due to lack of power after storm

Three Richmond Public Schools are closed Thursday after severe storms took out the building's power. 

A Wednesday afternoon storm barreled its way through the Richmond area, resulting in winds up to 60 mph and leaving 60,000 Dominion Energy customers without power. 

The three high schools Huguenot, Open and Thomas Jefferson are closed to students and staff.

"We will notify families later today regarding the status of these schools opening tomorrow, Friday, June 24," a division news release states.

Friday is the last day of school for all RPS students. 

