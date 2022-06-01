Times-Dispatch winner's path to National Spelling Bee cut short

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is advancing without Trey Felton.

Felton, a Northumberland Middle School eighth-grader, won the Richmond Times-Dispatch 47th annual Spelling Bee on March 26, which sent him to the annual national bee held outside Washington.

But in the first round, Felton misspelled “gurmukhi,” a word for a Sikh script, ending his bid for the title.

He’s not alone. Only 88 of 229 competing spellers advanced to the quarterfinals.

The preliminary rounds are described as tougher this year, the first time the event has been held in person since 2019. Previously, a written test determined the best 50 spellers. Participants this year were asked to spell a word, define a word and spell another during one trip to the microphone.

Eleven spellers from Virginia competed in round one. Charlotte Walsh, Bryan Milstead, Gavin Maxey, Peyton DeMichele, Henry Mathewes and Pahrto Asadi advanced.

Of the six finalists in the-Times-Dispatch spelling bee, only Felton and runner-up Zainab Iqbal made it through the first round. Felton and Iqbal went head to head for 55 rounds, with Felton winning by successfully spelling the word “corollary.”

