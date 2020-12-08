To address lags in Chesterfield Schools salaries, it would cost $46 million over three years, study finds

Then the coronavirus came, causing nearly $52 million in deep cuts in the county’s overall budget, where school funding is housed. The 2% salary increase for school employees was eliminated.

Chesterfield teachers are obligated to work 200 days a year, but many work well beyond that, Daugherty said.

“I think when you look at this study, it's a minimalof what we're looking to try to do. If we were really wanting to compensate our staff members, this would be a lot larger,” Daugherty said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Existing teachers expressed to Segal that they barely make more than a first-year teacher. The consulting firm found that, as a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree, the starting salary is $45,792 with only a $25 increase per year. In five years, that starting salary only increases by 3% or $1,376.

For school administrators, Chesterfield’s principals salaries are competitive with its minimum starting salary but then are about $25,000 less than the maximum pay. For assistant principals, the salary ranges lag by 20% to 30% or about $10,000 t0 $30,000 compared to other school districts.