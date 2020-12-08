To address lags in Chesterfield Schools salaries, it would cost $46 million over three years, study finds

During a 35-year teaching career within Chesterfield County Public Schools, a teacher with a master's degree will earn about 10% less than "the market average," according to a recent study. That equates to nearly $6,800 a year.
In a survey conducted by a consulting firm, 81% of school system employees who answered said a major reason to leave the district is for a better salary.
Segal, a benefits, compensation and human resources consulting firm, performed a salary study on the school system finding there is a slow progression of increased salaries within the district. During a School Board work session Tuesday afternoon, the firm presented its findings.
While the district’s starting salaries seem to mirror the other localities in the study, Chesterfield comes up short in increasing employee pay.
“If you're a teacher with a doctorate and 10 years of teaching, you would earn $53,579. $53,579, 10 years, and a doctorate. Why would anybody in teaching, get their doctorate?" said School Board member Kathryn Haines. "It's, it’s, it's shocking."
The salary study featured 5,600 school system employees broken down into four groups: teachers; social workers, psychologists, occupational and physical therapists; school administrators; and paraprofessional educators.
Five Virginia school divisions were chosen as market competitions to Chesterfield: Richmond Public Schools, Hanover County Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools, Prince William County Public Schools and Virginia Beach Public Schools.
In the survey, Segal asked how employees think Chesterfield stacks up with other school divisions, to which “55% of the employees said that they thought that the [Chesterfield] salaries were worse than most divisions in Virginia,” said Heather Kazemi, a vice president at Segal who gave the virtual presentation.
Recommending a three-year phased plan, Kazemi said it would cost $46.7 million across all four working groups to eliminate the pay discrepancies and also address employee benefits. The first year would cost $23.2 million, followed by $14 million and $9.5 million respectively. The school board did not take any action Tuesday.
Teacher pay is not a new topic for Chesterfield County.
In January, Superintendent Merv Daugherty said teachers would receive the “largest pay increase in nearly a decade” when he unveiled the fiscal 2021 budget proposal.
Based on years of experience, teachers were set to receive raises of 3 percent to 13 percent. The first year of raises would have established a new salary scale to address years of pay compression. Before submitting the spending plan to the Board of Supervisors, the School Board scaled back the salary increase to 2%.
Then the coronavirus came, causing nearly $52 million in deep cuts in the county’s overall budget, where school funding is housed. The 2% salary increase for school employees was eliminated.
Chesterfield teachers are obligated to work 200 days a year, but many work well beyond that, Daugherty said.
“I think when you look at this study, it's a minimalof what we're looking to try to do. If we were really wanting to compensate our staff members, this would be a lot larger,” Daugherty said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Existing teachers expressed to Segal that they barely make more than a first-year teacher. The consulting firm found that, as a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree, the starting salary is $45,792 with only a $25 increase per year. In five years, that starting salary only increases by 3% or $1,376.
For school administrators, Chesterfield’s principals salaries are competitive with its minimum starting salary but then are about $25,000 less than the maximum pay. For assistant principals, the salary ranges lag by 20% to 30% or about $10,000 t0 $30,000 compared to other school districts.
“Chesterfield County likes to call itself a First Choice Community. But when you look at this study and you see that we are ranked in the bottom half of our market competitors, if not less in some steps on the scale, that doesn't scream first choice to me,” said School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey.
“I think we need to be careful, by saying we're a first choice community when our school system is obviously not placed anywhere close to first,” Bailey added.
The salary study will be presented to the Board of Supervisors before any further steps are taken. The presentation had not been scheduled as of Tuesday.