Transgender students and their families across Virginia are bracing to find out what policies local school boards will implement in response to new state guidance.

While some school divisions across Virginia have already denounced the new guidance and expressed intent to formally reject it, the Henrico County school system’s administration has not taken a firm stance.

“It is our goal for Henrico schools to be a safe, welcoming learning environment for all students, staff and families. HCPS practice is to thoughtfully review model policies and compare them to our existing policies, procedures and regulations to assess the need, if any, for changes,” said Eileen Cox, a spokeswoman for the school system.

“This allows us to determine how to best serve our students, staff and families within the parameters of the law and the division’s strategic plan — Destination 2025.”

But the Henrico teachers union says it’s worried that the division’s lack of willingness to take a stance could lead to the bullying of transgender students by adults. Patrick Miller, president of the Henrico Education Association, said it is “embarrassing” that Henrico has not taken a firm stance like that of Richmond Public Schools.

Less than a day after the state released its new model policies, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras took a public stance.

“At RPS, our motto is to Teach with Love. That means embracing and protecting our students for exactly who they are,” Kamras tweeted July 19. “So I will recommend to the Board that we maintain our current policies on transgender students and reject the state’s new model guidance.”

Concerns about public comments

Miller said that regardless of the stance Henrico eventually adopts, he is most immediately concerned that the review process will invite bullying of children by adults during public comment time at School Board meetings.

“Mr. Kamras and other superintendents have issued well-reasoned statements outlining why the policies will not be adopted in their districts, and when the model guidance first became public last school year,” Miller said. “It was my understanding that (Henrico Superintendent Amy) Cashwell and I agreed that it was completely contrary to the shared mission and values of HCPS and the HEA.”

All children in Virginia deserve to have a parent engaged in their life and to be treated with dignity and respect.



I am committed to ensuring that every parent is involved in conversations regarding their child’s education, upbringing and care.https://t.co/eywLB6h15n — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) July 18, 2023

The Henrico schools spokeswoman said she was not aware of any specific conversations between Cashwell and Miller, but that the school division is committed to being respectful to all students and that any decision the school system makes will be targeted at creating a nurturing and welcoming environment for all students to feel supported.

