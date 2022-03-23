Transgender issue brings crowd to Hanover supervisors meeting

The emotional vortex swirling around the Hanover County School Board's handling of transgender student policies over the past six months continued Wednesday night, though this time the messages were directed at the county's Board of Supervisors.
The board got an earful from parents and supporters on both sides of the transgender issue as about 100 people packed the board's 6 p.m. meeting. Some arrived more than an hour early wearing color-coordinated T-shirts and holding signs. A banner hung from a truck out front that read: "Don't Tread on Trans Kids." Others showed up with signs that said "Protect Every Child."
The meeting also drew the attendance of Dels. Buddy Fowler, and Scott Wyatt, both Republicans from Hanover. Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, also was present.
Hanover's school board is one of 16 appointed school boards among the state's 133. The intention with Wednesday night's showing was to ratchet up the pressure on the school board members - or to offer support for them - by going directly to the supervisors who put them in their seats.
That sentiment was noted by Supervisors chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek, who addressed the audience ahead of the public comment time. She explained that she and her fellow supervisors have received lots of emails ahead of Wednesday's meeting. The emails either asked the Supervisors to remove school board members, she said, or to demand that the supervisors direct school board members to take certain actions.
While they do appoint school board members, "under state law, the board of supervisors does not have any power to compel the school board to act in a certain way or to simply remove a school board member," she said.
Kelly-Wiecek added that the supervisors cannot seek removal of school board members simply because they don't agree with a school vote or a policy decision. She said school board members can only be removed for "certain reasons, all of which are tied to individual wrong-doing." She said officially removing a school board member starts with a petition approved by the majority of the supervisors. That petition would be heard by the Hanover County Circuit Court, which would have the final say.
Transgender student policies were an issue that began last summer leading up to the start of the 2021-22 school year. Hanover's school board did not put into place Virginia Department of Education guidelines regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students, as school boards were instructed to do following a 2020 state law.
In November of last year, the board voted down a policy change that would have allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms that matched their identities. In December, the ACLU of Virginia filed a lawsuit against the school board on behalf of the parents of five transgender students - that case is still making its way through the court system. Meanwhile, in January, the ACLU followed with another letter to the school board demanding immediate action for one transgender high school student, who was seeking to use the boys bathroom at their school.
Attorney Lisa Seward responded in February on behalf of the school board, granting the immediate access for that one student.
Earlier this month, the school board voted 4-3 to bring in Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian conservative legal advocacy group, to review the school board's equal educational opportunities policy. That policy would include issues such as the treatment of transgender students.
That sparked a protest last Friday at Atlee High School, where dozens of supporters of LGBTQ students, as well as about 50 Atlee students, held a walk-out about an hour and a half before the school day ended. Parents and supporters stood along Atlee Station Road directly across from the school, while students mostly stayed on school grounds out front.
In response to that event, a letter dated Tuesday was sent to the supervisors and school board members in support of the school board's actions and against actions taken by the ACLU of Virginia. The letter outlined why the school board was not breaking any state laws regarding its transgender policy, calling the ACLU "anti-family and anti-free speech."
The letter decried the December lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of the parents of five transgender students, as well as the subsequent demand letter the ACLU sent to the school board in January regarding the specific high school student's access to the boys bathroom.
Tuesday's letter encouraged the supervisors to support their school board. The letter was signed "Concerned Parents" and by a number of organizations, including #ArmyOfParents, Hanover Patriots and the HanPat School Partnership, the Mechanicsville and Patrick Henry Tea Parties, No Left Turn in Education, Powhatan First, the Virginia Project and Virginia Christian Alliance.
"If the Hanover County Board of Supervisors acquiesces to pressure from the ACLU, it will allow the ACLU to impose its dangerous and extremist agenda on all students and parents in Hanover County; an agenda that could put many students, particularly girls, at risk while undermining Hanover County's existing efforts to create safe school environments where all students can thrive," the letter read. "One only has to glance at the ACLU's website to know they are incapable of providing a fair, objective, and accurate legal assessment of any other organization or school policy."
Wednesday, more than 30 people signed up to speak, so the board split up the public comment times. There was one segment at the beginning of the meeting and another was planned at the end to allow everyone to weigh in.
Among the LGBTQ supporters was Kate Tweedy, daughter of famed Secretariat owner, Penny Tweedy. She said LGBTQ students "only want what we all want, to be accepted for who we are."
Acknowledging several family members who are among the LGBTQ community, "their presence in society enriches our quality of life by adding a wider perspective and a deeper understanding of what it is to be human," she said, adding that "being afraid of different is not strong, it's weak."
Others, however, supported the school board's decisions.
Todd Gathje, director of government relations for The Family Foundation, said he fully supports the school board's decision to bring in ADF. He said the wishes of the majority of Virginians - including Hanover residents - were not considered when the 2020 state law was passed that mandated school boards to adopt transgender policies.
He said specifically the transgender bathroom policies would "jeopardize the bodily safety and privacy of young girls." He also said the policy would "undermine parental authority" by allowing schools to withhold information from parents.
"Stand behind the members of the school board," Gathje told the supervisors. "In their wisdom, they've chosen a high-caliber law firm to represent them at no cost to tax payers - this is responsible governance."
