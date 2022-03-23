Transgender issue brings crowd to Hanover supervisors meeting

Among the LGBTQ supporters was Kate Tweedy, daughter of famed Secretariat owner, Penny Tweedy. She said LGBTQ students "only want what we all want, to be accepted for who we are."

Acknowledging several family members who are among the LGBTQ community, "their presence in society enriches our quality of life by adding a wider perspective and a deeper understanding of what it is to be human," she said, adding that "being afraid of different is not strong, it's weak."

Others, however, supported the school board's decisions.

Todd Gathje, director of government relations for The Family Foundation, said he fully supports the school board's decision to bring in ADF. He said the wishes of the majority of Virginians - including Hanover residents - were not considered when the 2020 state law was passed that mandated school boards to adopt transgender policies.

He said specifically the transgender bathroom policies would "jeopardize the bodily safety and privacy of young girls." He also said the policy would "undermine parental authority" by allowing schools to withhold information from parents.

"Stand behind the members of the school board," Gathje told the supervisors. "In their wisdom, they've chosen a high-caliber law firm to represent them at no cost to tax payers - this is responsible governance."