Two Richmond private schools turn to virtual high school classes Friday after COVID cases linked to party

Two private schools in Richmond required all their 9th through 12th graders to attend school virtually Friday after two students who attended a weekend party tested positive for the coronavirus.
More than 60 students from all-girl St. Catherine's and all-boy St. Christopher's high schools attended an "unsupervised gathering" last weekend without masks or social distancing.
St. Catherine's leaders said in a note to parents that as a result, both schools were closing campus for grades 9 through 12 and turning to online courses Friday. The schools, which bill themselves as sibling institutions, plan to consult with the state health department to determine whether to reopen next week.
All students who attended the gathering must quarantine and be tested for COVID-19. The schools' don't yet know the identities of everyone who attended and asked parents to help them.
"This information is critical to the accuracy of the contact tracing process," wrote Lila Lohr, interim head of school at St. Catherine's.
Private schools in the Richmond area saw a spike in applications the summer as parents searched for in-class options because most school districts decided to start the school year online.
But because of changes made to reduce the risk of virus transmission, they didn't have room to accept more students. Students are required to wear masks and follow other safety rules. At St. Catherine’s, students are assigned to restrooms to minimize cross-contamination with other students, and during morning carpool drop-off, each child gets their temperature taken before getting out of the car. Restrooms and other high-touch areas are being cleaned every 30 minutes throughout the day.
"Our ability to continue to deliver on-campus instruction is dependent on our partnership with you, our families. We ask that you continue to talk with your children about the power of their choices, encouraging them to make note of the significant measures we are taking during the school day to mitigate risk associated with the spread of COVID," and email to parents said. "We ask that you and your students model those same measures on evenings, weekends, and holidays, in order to protect the health and safety of all school community members and our extended families."
Tuition at the high school grade levels for St. Catherine's and St. Christopher's is about $29,000 for parents who don't receive financial aid.
Siblings and family members of those who must quarantine should be monitored but are not required to stay out of school if it reopens next week.