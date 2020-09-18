Two Richmond private schools turn to virtual high school classes Friday after COVID cases linked to party

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two private schools in Richmond required all their 9th through 12th graders to attend school virtually Friday after two students who attended a weekend party tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than 60 students from all-girl St. Catherine's and all-boy St. Christopher's high schools attended an "unsupervised gathering" last weekend without masks or social distancing.

St. Catherine's leaders said in a note to parents that as a result, both schools were closing campus for grades 9 through 12 and turning to online courses Friday. The schools, which bill themselves as sibling institutions, plan to consult with the state health department to determine whether to reopen next week.

All students who attended the gathering must quarantine and be tested for COVID-19. The schools' don't yet know the identities of everyone who attended and asked parents to help them.

"This information is critical to the accuracy of the contact tracing process," wrote Lila Lohr, interim head of school at St. Catherine's.

Private schools in the Richmond area saw a spike in applications the summer as parents searched for in-class options because most school districts decided to start the school year online.