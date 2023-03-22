Two Richmond schools will add 20 days to their academic calendars next school year in an effort to curb learning loss that was exasperated by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a split vote, the Richmond City School Board on Monday approved the extended school year for Cardinal Elementary, a school in South Richmond, which was formerly named E.S.H. Greene Elementary until 2020.

The board voted earlier this month to approve a 200-day year for Fairfield Court Elementary in the city’s East end.

“With the additional time, schools are able to do some innovative things, for example, more enrichment activities, including getting outside going on field trips, having more art and exploration so that they don’t feel quite as bound to the [Standards of Learning] calendar,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said on Monday. “This gives them a little bit more breathing room to try some of these innovative things.”

Research suggests that more time in school generally helps students do better academically.

For years, Richmond Public Schools’ academic outcomes have ranked among the area’s worst, and infighting among school board members has hindered progress in many areas.

But some board members, like Jonathan Young who represents the Fourth District, see the pilot as a “transformative opportunity.”

“I can’t think of many things we could do as a board to move the needle in a more substantive way,” Young said.

Only 28% of students at Fairfield Court Elementary passed state reading tests last school year, compared with a pass rate of 47% division-wide and 73% statewide.

The school, which is located by a public housing project, counts 97% of its students who are “economically disadvantaged,” a rough gauge of poverty measured by the state.

At Cardinal Elementary School, about 54% of students are deemed “economically disadvantaged” by the state, and only 37% of its students passed state reading tests last school year.

Despite board members agreeing that Richmond’s students are in dire need of action, a few board members voted against the proposal, citing a lack of approval from families and concern about attendance.

Staff and families at both schools completed surveys about their interest in an extended school year.

About 90% of families at Cardinal Elementary voted and, of those, 87% voted in favor of the pilot. At Fairfield Court Elementary, 99% of families voted and, of those, 91% voted in favor of the pilot.

Two additional schools, Westover Hills Elementary and Overby-Sheppard Elementary, were selected by their schools’ principals as contenders for the pilot, but a lack of community buy-in prevented those schools from being selected.

The pilot will be funded by the division’s allotment of the federal COVID-19 stimulus package.

The two schools will be among the area’s first to have additional school days. No schools in Hanover County have an extended schedule, and only one school in Henrico County has an extended year.

Chesterfield County has two schools with a year-round calendar, but still only 180 school days.

The votes of approval this month come after failures to get similar pilots approved over the past few years, as the division faces major learning setbacks from school closures during the pandemic.