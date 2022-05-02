U.S. education secretary: Richmond schools using 'local strategies to national issues'

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who visited the downtown campus of J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Armstrong High School in Richmond on Monday, said he witnessed "local strategies to national issues."

Cardona, who toured the schools alongside Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., spoke with students enrolled in the career technical education program, a national initiative to prepare students in high school and college for careers that presents academic material in a hands-on context. In Virginia, students can learn in business and information technology, agricultural education, marketing and other fields.

Cardona has pushed for schools to reimagine education by ensuring the pathways through higher education lead to successful careers.

At Reynolds, "they're doing it masterfully," Cardona said.

Cardona has called for greater investment in career preparation programs that prepare students for in-demand jobs and for grant programs that allow students to pursue career and technical education at any point in their lives.

In Congress, Kaine introduced the Jumpstart Our Businesses By Supporting Students (JOBS) Act, which would make short-term education and training eligible for federal Pell grants.

At Armstrong, Cardona spoke with representatives of the Richmond Teacher Residency program, which recruits and trains teachers for high-need and hard-to-staff schools. "Residents" learn alongside teachers for a year while earning a graduate degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. The program fully covers tuition.

The residents continue receiving training from a career coach during their first two years teaching.

The pandemic exacerbated the need for teachers, Cardona said. Richmond's program helps grow a base of future teachers.

"After two years of the pandemic, parents really understand the teacher appreciation thing," Kaine said.