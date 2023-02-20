Matthew Docteur started kindergarten in Henrico County Public Schools in 2019-20, the year that COVID-19 hit. He misbehaved and refused to turn on his computer camera during virtual classes. He was acting out because he was bored, his mother says.

His first-grade teacher knew early on that Matthew was gifted. But his school counselor said he was not mature enough for the county’s gifted program.

“That didn’t sit right with me,” said Matthew’s mother, Amanda Reisner. “Maturity has nothing to do with giftedness.”

For years, Black students like Matthew have been systemically underrepresented in the county’s gifted program.

Black parents in Henrico said that, from their perspective, schools’ decisions to deny their children participation in the gifted program boiled down to Black students not being identified as gifted due to behavioral issues, according to an external audit of the program.

Matthew was not admitted to Henrico’s gifted program in first grade, and only one student at his school, Mehfoud Elementary in the Varina District, was identified for the program that year.

Varina, a district on the far east end of the county, has areas with high concentrations of poverty. Its student population is nearly 75% Black.

Meanwhile, across town on the wealthier western end, the Three Chopt District has less than 12% Black enrollment and had several elementary schools with upward of 100 students in the gifted program the same year.

Countywide, Black students made up 36% of the public schools population in the 2020-21 academic year, but only 14% of the gifted program.

At every level of education—elementary, middle and high school—the Henrico school with the lowest percentage of students identified as gifted is in Varina.

Matthew was admitted to the gifted program last school year after a federal investigation prompted school officials to make systemic changes to the program.

The Office for Civil Rights, an arm of the U.S. Department of Education, investigated whether Henrico County Public Schools discriminated against African American students by failing to provide them with comparable resources and educational opportunities that are provided to white students to prepare them for postsecondary education or careers. The USDOE does not reveal the source of such complaints to the Office for Civil Rights.

The USDOE conducted the investigation under Title VI, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in education programs that receive federal funds from the department. Investigators identified several areas of concern, including the disproportionate enrollment of marginalized students in advanced courses.

In order to alleviate further investigation from the Office for Civil Rights, the Henrico system in 2017 agreed to a resolution that outlines provisions regarding college preparedness for Black students, parental engagement and staff training.

The resolution agreements prompted several changes in the school system. One such change was an overhaul of the way students are identified for the school division’s gifted program.

Racial disparities

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reviewed annual reports on the demographics of the Henrico students identified as gifted and compared them with the division’s enrollment demographics.

The data reveals that, while Henrico was already making progress on diversifying its gifted program before the beginning of the federal investigation, significant racial disparities remain, even after the implementation of recommendations from an external equity audit.

In the 2013-14 academic year, Asian and white students in Henrico were, respectively, 7 times and 5.4 times likelier than Black students to be identified as gifted. By the time the investigation started in 2017, those multipliers had shrunk to 5.4 and 4.1. But progress has slowed in recent years.

As of the 2021-22 school year, Asian and white students were 4.9 times and 3.5 times likelier than Black students to be determined gifted.

The disparities are more pronounced in Henrico than in Virginia at large. Statewide, Black students make up just under 12% of the students identified as gifted, but are only 22% of total public school enrollment.

Moving the needle

Director of Teaching, Learning and Innovation Mike Dussault and Gifted Education Specialist Jenna Conlee spearheaded a new five-year plan that will guide the philosophy and operations of the school district’s gifted program for the next few years. Both began their respective roles after the federal investigation began.

Under the direction of Dussault and Conlee, the division’s gifted program underwent massive changes that moved the needle in the direction of greater diversity among students enrolled in the program.

“When we came on board, we realized we were missing a group of students: English learners, African Americans, special education kids,” said Dussault, who became director of teaching, learning and innovation in the 2018-19 school year.

One of the main goals of the new plan, which started last school year, is to increase participation in gifted services in the traditionally underrepresented schools.

There is also a significant divide among the magisterial districts within Henrico. Nearly 1 in 5 students at schools in Three Chopt are listed as gifted. In Varina, it is roughly 1 in 17.

“It is the perception that there are [a greater number of] gifted students in the west than there are in the east—and that is true based on the data,” Dussault said. “Our goal is to level that out, but not take anything away from the previous kids that are identified.”

While the gap between districts remains large, there has been some progress. In the 2019-20 school year, only 5% of Varina students were identified as gifted. The following year, after changes to the identification process were implemented, 6% of students attending Varina schools were identified as gifted.

“It’s a slow growth, but it’s where we are,” Conlee said.

Reisner’s older son, Alex, is also gifted and was one of the first students from Henrico’s east end to be accepted to the county’s prestigious Early Bird math program, which accepts the top 1% of students in the county.

Reisner said she was told not to expect her son to be accepted because, “most kids from the east end don’t make it into that program.”

Both of Reisner’s sons are “twice exceptional,” a term education professionals use to describe students who are academically gifted and have a learning difference or disability. Matthew is diagnosed with ADHD, and Alex is on the autism spectrum, Reisner said.

“Getting people to understand the giftedness and their exceptionality has been very hard,” she said.

Systemic changes

School officials’ actions to create more diversity involve a three-pronged approach: the identification system, talent development for students, and professional learning for educators.

The identification system now includes screening tools designed to recognize the strengths of students from various backgrounds, including multilingual, economically disadvantaged, culturally diverse or identified with a disability.

“As we wrote our local plan, we were intentional in our goals. We knew there were gaps in identification of English learners, our African American and Hispanic groups,” Dussault said. “Those were part of the determining factors as to why we selected those scales.”

New scales used in the identification process aim to minimize teacher bias. Checklists present the same gifted trait or characteristic to teachers in two different ways—one way that sounds positive, and another that sounds negative.

For example, one trait could be described as “disrespectful” or a “smart aleck,” while another is described as “precocious” or “humorous.” Both are describing the same gifted trait, but teachers might view students differently based on their own backgrounds.

Amanda Reisner, who is a teacher in Richmond, said that before she had gifted children of her own, she did not know what to look for.

“You think it’s kids with straight A’s who sit there in class, do their work, are well-behaved and raise their hands,” she said. “There’s a stereotype that that’s what a gifted kid is, when it’s kind of the opposite.”

Being gifted is not the same as being smart.

One of the most popular definitions that education professionals have used for decades is “asynchronous development.” In its most basic sense, it means a gifted student has developed mental capacities ahead of their chronological age.

Being gifted is a natural trait, educators say, and not something that can be developed through study—though some Henrico parents prep their children for the screener test.

Research suggests that tutoring children for these tests provides meager benefits, but can help students become more familiar with the form of testing.

The author of an equity audit commissioned by the school division wrote that Indian and Asian families were “almost certainly” prepping their children for the screener, and it is a universal problem. He wrote that, “although the practice is distasteful, the advantage is almost certainly small.”

In another step to make the process more objective, school division officials removed work sample requirements and replaced them with standard performance tasks.

Matthew Docteur initially did not get accepted into the gifted program under the old plan, which could be due to the quality of his work samples. He did not participate much in kindergarten classes, largely because he was bored from not being challenged, his mother said.

“I also think it’s somewhat racial with [Matthew], the way his behaviors interfered,” Amanda Reisner said.

When school officials removed work samples from the equation, he was identified and referred to the gifted program, and now attends Varina Elementary.

“How many times did kids like my son get denied and then get accepted?” Reisner asked. “How much is that happening? Because you don’t just go from being not gifted to being gifted.”

Varina Elementary had 12 students designated as gifted across grades three to five last year: 5.5% of total enrollment. Across town, 60 students at Three Chopt Elementary—more than 1 in 4 students—were identified as gifted.

English learners

Students who are still learning English have also been historically underrepresented in the program.

Teachers began using a new scale to identify gifted students last school year that is geared toward looking for gifted characteristics in English learners.

“We know that sometimes if they have not acquired the language, it’s hard to gauge how they’re performing,” said Conlee, the gifted education specialist.

School leaders have implemented Spanish translated testing, as well as other versions of tests where language is not used to knock a student’s score.

“We had such a jump in referrals for English learners; we weren’t getting any before,” Dussault said. “And they were being found eligible as well. It would be one thing if they were just referred, but the fact that they were found eligible tells us there’s validity in the research-based scale they were using.”

Awareness

Part of the revamp is to spread awareness of the gifted program equally across the district.

“What is the awareness of parents at Highland Springs [eastern Henrico] versus at Colonial Trail [western Henrico] about the gifted program?” Dussault said.

The district’s community engagement department has hosted events to educate parents on the program, and school officials have used back-to-school nights as an opportunity to ensure parents know about the opportunities.

“We’re creating all of these [opportunities] so that when Kaechele Elementary [western Henrico] goes and shows our presentation with all the bells and whistles and videos that go with it, Highland Springs [eastern Henrico] is getting the exact same one,” Conlee said. “Whereas before, I don’t think that was happening.”

Many parents have misconceptions about what gifted learning looks like, based on what it may have been like when they were in primary school, Dussault said.

Reisner, who sits on the county’s gifted education advisory council, is part of the push for more diversity in the program. She says the perception that there are more gifted students in the western districts than the eastern districts is not true.