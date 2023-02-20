Matthew Docteur started kindergarten in Henrico County Public Schools in 2019-20, the year that COVID-19 hit. He misbehaved and refused to turn on his computer camera during virtual classes. He was acting out because he was bored, his mother says.
His first-grade teacher knew early on that Matthew was gifted. But his school counselor said he was not mature enough for the county’s gifted program.
“That didn’t sit right with me,” said Matthew’s mother, Amanda Reisner. “Maturity has nothing to do with giftedness.”
For years, Black students like Matthew have been systemically underrepresented in the county’s gifted program.
Black parents in Henrico said that, from their perspective, schools’ decisions to deny their children participation in the gifted program boiled down to Black students not being identified as gifted due to behavioral issues, according to an external audit of the program.
People are also reading…
Matthew was not admitted to Henrico’s gifted program in first grade, and only one student at his school, Mehfoud Elementary in the Varina District, was identified for the program that year.
Varina, a district on the far east end of the county, has areas with high concentrations of poverty. Its student population is nearly 75% Black.
Meanwhile, across town on the wealthier western end, the Three Chopt District has less than 12% Black enrollment and had several elementary schools with upward of 100 students in the gifted program the same year.
Countywide, Black students made up 36% of the public schools population in the 2020-21 academic year, but only 14% of the gifted program.
At every level of education—elementary, middle and high school—the Henrico school with the lowest percentage of students identified as gifted is in Varina.
Matthew was admitted to the gifted program last school year after a federal investigation prompted school officials to make systemic changes to the program.
The Office for Civil Rights, an arm of the U.S. Department of Education, investigated whether Henrico County Public Schools discriminated against African American students by failing to provide them with comparable resources and educational opportunities that are provided to white students to prepare them for postsecondary education or careers. The USDOE does not reveal the source of such complaints to the Office for Civil Rights.
The USDOE conducted the investigation under Title VI, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in education programs that receive federal funds from the department. Investigators identified several areas of concern, including the disproportionate enrollment of marginalized students in advanced courses.
In order to alleviate further investigation from the Office for Civil Rights, the Henrico system in 2017 agreed to a resolution that outlines provisions regarding college preparedness for Black students, parental engagement and staff training.
The resolution agreements prompted several changes in the school system. One such change was an overhaul of the way students are identified for the school division’s gifted program.
Racial disparities
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reviewed annual reports on the demographics of the Henrico students identified as gifted and compared them with the division’s enrollment demographics.
The data reveals that, while Henrico was already making progress on diversifying its gifted program before the beginning of the federal investigation, significant racial disparities remain, even after the implementation of recommendations from an external equity audit.
In the 2013-14 academic year, Asian and white students in Henrico were, respectively, 7 times and 5.4 times likelier than Black students to be identified as gifted. By the time the investigation started in 2017, those multipliers had shrunk to 5.4 and 4.1. But progress has slowed in recent years.
As of the 2021-22 school year, Asian and white students were 4.9 times and 3.5 times likelier than Black students to be determined gifted.
The disparities are more pronounced in Henrico than in Virginia at large. Statewide, Black students make up just under 12% of the students identified as gifted, but are only 22% of total public school enrollment.
Moving the needle
Director of Teaching, Learning and Innovation Mike Dussault and Gifted Education Specialist Jenna Conlee spearheaded a new five-year plan that will guide the philosophy and operations of the school district’s gifted program for the next few years. Both began their respective roles after the federal investigation began.
Under the direction of Dussault and Conlee, the division’s gifted program underwent massive changes that moved the needle in the direction of greater diversity among students enrolled in the program.
“When we came on board, we realized we were missing a group of students: English learners, African Americans, special education kids,” said Dussault, who became director of teaching, learning and innovation in the 2018-19 school year.
One of the main goals of the new plan, which started last school year, is to increase participation in gifted services in the traditionally underrepresented schools.
There is also a significant divide among the magisterial districts within Henrico. Nearly 1 in 5 students at schools in Three Chopt are listed as gifted. In Varina, it is roughly 1 in 17.
“It is the perception that there are [a greater number of] gifted students in the west than there are in the east—and that is true based on the data,” Dussault said. “Our goal is to level that out, but not take anything away from the previous kids that are identified.”
While the gap between districts remains large, there has been some progress. In the 2019-20 school year, only 5% of Varina students were identified as gifted. The following year, after changes to the identification process were implemented, 6% of students attending Varina schools were identified as gifted.
“It’s a slow growth, but it’s where we are,” Conlee said.
Reisner’s older son, Alex, is also gifted and was one of the first students from Henrico’s east end to be accepted to the county’s prestigious Early Bird math program, which accepts the top 1% of students in the county.
Reisner said she was told not to expect her son to be accepted because, “most kids from the east end don’t make it into that program.”
Both of Reisner’s sons are “twice exceptional,” a term education professionals use to describe students who are academically gifted and have a learning difference or disability. Matthew is diagnosed with ADHD, and Alex is on the autism spectrum, Reisner said.
“Getting people to understand the giftedness and their exceptionality has been very hard,” she said.
Systemic changes
School officials’ actions to create more diversity involve a three-pronged approach: the identification system, talent development for students, and professional learning for educators.
The identification system now includes screening tools designed to recognize the strengths of students from various backgrounds, including multilingual, economically disadvantaged, culturally diverse or identified with a disability.
“As we wrote our local plan, we were intentional in our goals. We knew there were gaps in identification of English learners, our African American and Hispanic groups,” Dussault said. “Those were part of the determining factors as to why we selected those scales.”
New scales used in the identification process aim to minimize teacher bias. Checklists present the same gifted trait or characteristic to teachers in two different ways—one way that sounds positive, and another that sounds negative.
For example, one trait could be described as “disrespectful” or a “smart aleck,” while another is described as “precocious” or “humorous.” Both are describing the same gifted trait, but teachers might view students differently based on their own backgrounds.
Amanda Reisner, who is a teacher in Richmond, said that before she had gifted children of her own, she did not know what to look for.
“You think it’s kids with straight A’s who sit there in class, do their work, are well-behaved and raise their hands,” she said. “There’s a stereotype that that’s what a gifted kid is, when it’s kind of the opposite.”
Being gifted is not the same as being smart.
One of the most popular definitions that education professionals have used for decades is “asynchronous development.” In its most basic sense, it means a gifted student has developed mental capacities ahead of their chronological age.
Being gifted is a natural trait, educators say, and not something that can be developed through study—though some Henrico parents prep their children for the screener test.
Research suggests that tutoring children for these tests provides meager benefits, but can help students become more familiar with the form of testing.
The author of an equity audit commissioned by the school division wrote that Indian and Asian families were “almost certainly” prepping their children for the screener, and it is a universal problem. He wrote that, “although the practice is distasteful, the advantage is almost certainly small.”
In another step to make the process more objective, school division officials removed work sample requirements and replaced them with standard performance tasks.
Matthew Docteur initially did not get accepted into the gifted program under the old plan, which could be due to the quality of his work samples. He did not participate much in kindergarten classes, largely because he was bored from not being challenged, his mother said.
“I also think it’s somewhat racial with [Matthew], the way his behaviors interfered,” Amanda Reisner said.
When school officials removed work samples from the equation, he was identified and referred to the gifted program, and now attends Varina Elementary.
“How many times did kids like my son get denied and then get accepted?” Reisner asked. “How much is that happening? Because you don’t just go from being not gifted to being gifted.”
Varina Elementary had 12 students designated as gifted across grades three to five last year: 5.5% of total enrollment. Across town, 60 students at Three Chopt Elementary—more than 1 in 4 students—were identified as gifted.
English learners
Students who are still learning English have also been historically underrepresented in the program.
Teachers began using a new scale to identify gifted students last school year that is geared toward looking for gifted characteristics in English learners.
“We know that sometimes if they have not acquired the language, it’s hard to gauge how they’re performing,” said Conlee, the gifted education specialist.
School leaders have implemented Spanish translated testing, as well as other versions of tests where language is not used to knock a student’s score.
“We had such a jump in referrals for English learners; we weren’t getting any before,” Dussault said. “And they were being found eligible as well. It would be one thing if they were just referred, but the fact that they were found eligible tells us there’s validity in the research-based scale they were using.”
Awareness
Part of the revamp is to spread awareness of the gifted program equally across the district.
“What is the awareness of parents at Highland Springs [eastern Henrico] versus at Colonial Trail [western Henrico] about the gifted program?” Dussault said.
The district’s community engagement department has hosted events to educate parents on the program, and school officials have used back-to-school nights as an opportunity to ensure parents know about the opportunities.
“We’re creating all of these [opportunities] so that when Kaechele Elementary [western Henrico] goes and shows our presentation with all the bells and whistles and videos that go with it, Highland Springs [eastern Henrico] is getting the exact same one,” Conlee said. “Whereas before, I don’t think that was happening.”
Many parents have misconceptions about what gifted learning looks like, based on what it may have been like when they were in primary school, Dussault said.
Reisner, who sits on the county’s gifted education advisory council, is part of the push for more diversity in the program. She says the perception that there are more gifted students in the western districts than the eastern districts is not true.
“It’s that we weren’t necessarily looking for the right things.”
Richmond’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Milford - $109,900
Fixer upper. Work and save. Investor special. Well shared with the adjoining property. Sold as-is. Newer roof and siding. Dryer does not work. Buyer can get an appliance repair person if desired. FHA 203K financing or cash. There is a leak over the dormer when the rain comes from the west. The majority of the land is open and in hay. Neighbor bails the hay.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $140,000
Enjoy this great old home located right beside Metzgers Bar and Butchery as well as Kahlo's Taqueria and 1.5 blocks from Union Market! Enjoy all of teh great things Union Hill has to offer within moments of your front door! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1,300SF boasts a full unfinished basement that can be finished off for additional space. Nothing but potential here and with lots of teh original trim and mantles intact! Stop by to see for yourself! Homes sold As Is Where Is no exceptions!
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $150,000
Cape style home situated on 13.5 acres. Homes needs renovation but lots of potential! Great location, close to I-64 and Zion Crossroads.
3 Bedroom Home in Sussex - $76,000
Well kept 1680 square foot modular with an unbelievable asking price. It features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, an oversized garden tub, and a bonus room that could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Over 3 acres of land offers privacy plus convenience to Ft. Lee, Southpark Mall, local shopping, and much more.
2 Bedroom Home in Amelia - $125,000
Price adjustment on this 15 Acres of Land with a Single wide trailer, Well and septic are connected, electricity is connected, possibly a very nice home site and possible rental on trailer
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $54,900
Welcome HOME. This cute rancher has a maximized floor plan. It features a living room, eat in kitchen, and 3 large bedrooms. Hardwood flooring and well kept pine wood trim makes this home feel warm and cozy. The detached garaged with attached overhang add both protection for your car and extended storage space
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $49,900
This fixer upper features a corner lot, central air and heat, front and rear fencing, and hardwood floors. This home is waiting for the new Owner to bring it back to life. Renovation option for this home are ENDLESS.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $24,950
2 bedroom, 1bath, eat-in kitchen, living room and requires "As-Is" addendum.
2 Bedroom Home in Warsaw - $119,713
There are two properties being sold together. The properties are 705 Oak Row Rd (Tax Map #6-24A) and 693 Oak Row Rd (Tax Map #6-24). 705 Oak Row is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch on a 0.31 acre lot. 693 Oak Row is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch on a 0.69 acre lot. Properties must sell for $119,713 for Medicaid case. Both properties are sold "AS-IS". Septic repairs are needed.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $80,000
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Rancher being sold "as-is/where-is"
3 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $2,295
Freshly painted and professionally cleaned from top to bottom you'll love this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in The Townes At Hunton Park in Glen Allen! Easy, fast access to Staples Mill Rd and Rt 64. You'll love the walk out basement that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom including a seperate bath and closet! This townhome backs to beautiful trees and complete privacy. Email Allen Price for more information and to schedule a tour at pricesells@hotmail.com. No pets. Full month security deposit required. Tenant screening is done thru mysmartmove.com at a $40 non refundable cost to tenant. OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY 5/1, 11:00am - 12 noon
3 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $125,000
Perfect investment property for your portfolio! In an awesome location within five minutes of Virginia State University and 15 minutes of Fort Lee. Don't miss out on a rare opportunity. This property would make for a great flip or buy and hold. Home is being sold AS-IS
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $1,450
This building has seen a lot of history, from being built as a Fire Station in 1901 to a home for Southern Hardware that operated until 2011. Now it has been beautifully recreated into 7 unit apartment building. Marked by tall ceilings, creative spacious layouts, new appliances, washer and dryer in each apartment, a secure building entrance and fence secured parking lot and common outside area. Come live in a little piece of history. Tenants pay electric utility, cable and internet. Landlord supplies water/sewer and trash service. Secured parking area, security camera observe the parking area and interior hall ways.
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $25,000
3 bedroom country cottage located on large level lot
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $90,000
Conveniently located with 10 min travel time to Downtown RVA!
2 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $115,950
This cute rancher is ready for a home owner to move right in, frest paint, new vinyl new deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $150,000
Welcome to this renovated rancher in Chesterfield County. This four bedroom, one full bath home offers an oversized kitchen with new flooring and updated cabinets. It also hosts a family room with fresh paint and new flooring and carpet throughout. You'll find a spacious laundry room and a rear deck. Newer Central Air/Heat Pump and 6 year old roof. Great Home for first time homebuyer or investor.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $149,900
Great for First Time Homebuyers or Investors! This adorable Brick Ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, spacious living room with newer carpet, laminate flooring in all bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, eat-in kitchen, central A/C, large private backyard with porch and attached storage shed, quiet neighborhood and much more. Move-in Ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Prince George - $150,000
Calling all investors! Old farm house desperately wanting to be brought back to it's original splendor on 5 Acres on a dead end road in Prince George County. Another 30 Acres with a pond is also for sale right beside the property. State maintained road. House being sold As-Is. Well is not deep enough for todays standards and will need a new well. Septic drain field may be on adjacent property owners are working to resolve.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $129,900
BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF SELLER. This newly refreshed home has a new HVAC, new windows, LVP flooring, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, and is move-in-ready! Perfect for first-time homebuyers or investment, this private lot is fully fenced with an open 2-bay garage with a workshop that holds a ton of potential!
3 Bedroom Home in Jetersville - $99,000
AFFORDABLE Country Livin'! Are you looking for that weekend "get-a-way" or just a nice manageable place to call home? This 3 bedroom/2 bath one level home is that perfect affordable place! Located in historic Amelia county, this abode has undergone recent renovations and with just a few finishing touches, it is ready for its' next chapter! Enjoy the quiet country nights here on Amelia Springs!
5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $110,000
***Back on the market AGAIN due to NO FAULT of SELLER*** **INVESTOR'S SPECIAL** This incomplete rehab is ready for you to add to your portfolio of flips, buy & holds, and Airbnb's! With the craftsmanship and character of its time, this gem has 12ft+ ceilings throughout, ample space in each room, and a solid frame to make a stunning appearance once again! New windows, Electrical ( 2 new 200 AMP services, one upstairs and downstairs) and sheetrock throughout.
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $2,200
Extremely beautiful Townhome with attached garage The Village at Pebble Lake subdivision has pool, sauna, hot tub and clubhouse (included in rent) Multiple upgrades - Wood flooring & crown molding throughout the town home, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and 9ft ceilings with open floor plan. 3 spacious bedrooms, stunning tray ceiling, huge walk in closet, double vanity and ceramic floors with a luxury ceramic tile shower. All appliances including washer and dryer. Private patio with lighting in backyard Qualifications - Minimum annual household income - $100,000 Pet fee (each) - $25/month
3 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $129,900
Looking for that house to make your home. Make your appointment to see this home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with living room, dining room and kitchen. A nice sized back yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,700
Available now. Thee bedroom/one bath apartment, in Historic Church Hill. Located near MCV/VCU, close proximity to several parks and Chimborazo park which has a dog park. Eat in kitchen includes granite counter tops, plank flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, built in microwave, and a stack w/d. Off street parking available. Ceiling fans, white faux wood blinds, hardwood floors, and 12 foot ceilings. Pets conditional. Pet deposit and fees apply. Credit & background checks performed. Minimum credit score 630. Household income must be at least $61,200 per year. Fireplaces not available for use.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $135,000
Welcome to this adorable, renovated rancher. Everything has been upgraded. Granite like counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Great turnkey property! First time homebuyers and investors are welcome! Close to Ft. Lee, VSU and I-95. Although there are no known defects this property is being sold As-Is. Schedule your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $119,000
2 Bedroom townhouse with recently renovated full bathroom. Washer/dryer hook-ups conveniently located on second level. Rear patio with partially fenced space for privacy. 2 assigned parking spaces directly in front of home. Everything remaining in home will convey including appliances "as is".
2 Bedroom Home in Church Road - $89,900
What a great find on this handyman special in Dinwiddie County! Get seller financing on this cute home! It is the perfect deal to buy and fix/rent out or to fix and flip for a nice profit! With 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 720 square feet, this home has lots of nice features including hardwood floors and 1.3 acres of land. This home needs repairs, TLC, and being sold “as-is”. For investors, this home will make a great investment property and should cash flow very well while building wealth!
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,750
Updated Two bedroom 2 Bath apartment located in the fan features; Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans; Large open kitchen with stainless steal appliances including a gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator; stack w/d included; separate breakfast nook; Large living area offers ample sunlight! Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, and electric. Credit & background checks performed. Minimum credit score of 630; Household income must be at least $63,000 per year. All students are required to have a guarantor. On street parking. Sorry, no dogs permitted. Cats permitted. Pet deposit & fees apply. Fireplaces are not available for use.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $92,000
***12/10/2022: Back on the market due to No Fault of Seller- Purchaser loan fell through*** Come complete the renovation of this block! 2129 Ferndale Ave is a 3-bed, 2-bath, two-story home for sale in Petersburg. The properties on either side (2127 and 2131) are either under contract or have been sold. This property is ready for you to finish what was started. New 200-amp electric panels installed.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $60,000
Investor special!! Great opportunity to add a cash flowing asset to your portfolio.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $135,000
Investor Special Needs repairs and Updates
3 Bedroom Home in Dinwiddie - $34,000
Back on market due to no fault of seller. Calling all investors to this rehab project that sits on 1 acre lot with great road frontage and accessibility. Home is in need to total restoration. This one is just waiting for your income producing ideas and attention.
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $130,000
Do not miss the opportunity to own a nice home in a quiet, peaceful area. Perfect for an investor looking for a turn key cash flowing asset. Call today to set up a private showing!!
3 Bedroom Home in Blackstone - $136,800
Look no further! This manufactured home would make a great family home or investor's dream. Home features a formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen, den, laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Best of all it's located on 25 acres. This home is rural but yet very close to both Route 360 or Route 460, about a 30 minute drive to Chesterfield or Dinwiddie. You will kick yourself if you miss seeing this property.
2 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,850
Beautiful unit in Midlothian's Bristol Village at Charter Colony with two spacious bedroom suites and an open loft. Recent update includes; new paint, new carpet, new flooring in the foyer, kitchen, bathrooms, walk-in closets. New light fixtures, ceiling fan in the living area, new bedroom blinds. Water, Sewer, and Trash Included. Full size washer and dryer. All electric. Pets conditional.(No Cats) Pet deposit and pet fees apply. Access to private-community pool and fitness center. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Located within walking distance to the YMCA and Library. American Family Fitness is located within less than 1 mile. Easy access to 288 and Powhite Parkway. Credit and background checks performed. Minimum credit score 630. Household income must be at least $66,600 per year.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Kenney - $115,000
Quiet country living with a good home feel. This affordable 3BR, 1BA home is ready for a new owner. A great location out in the country, but still convenient to the major highways. Enjoy rural living in a farming community with birds singing all around.. Room for your pets, garden, flower beds, outdoor activities, family cookouts, or just relaxing in the shade on your own back deck. Cool well water, fresh air to breath, and the sounds of peace and serenity. Situated just a few minutes away from Flatrock Grocery, Ft. Pickett, the Nottoway River, and public hunting and fishing opportunities. Conveniently located to Rt. 40, Rt. 1, and Interstate 85 (McKenney Exit). Come see for yourself. Please contact me today for your private showing and take advantage of this opportunity in a great location.
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $89,900
This house needs a full renovation, but can be a beauty when finished. Petersburg is revitalizing and once finished it can be a nice rental, long term hold or sell it as soon as the renovations are completed. Can be turned into 4 bedrooms.
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,395
Updated kitchen with custom cabinets and matching white appliances, granite kitchen countertops complete this spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome! Attic and storage shed included, with off street parking. Monthly rent $1,395 + $30 water/sewer utility fee = $1,425. Tenant is responsible for electric. Cable & internet are optional at tenants expense. Includes trash. Onsite laundry available. Credit & background checks performed. Minimum credit score of 630. Household income must be at least $50,220 per year. Pets conditional. Pet deposit and fees apply. This unit is a must see!
7 Bedroom Home in Laneview - $117,500
Imagine the possibilities with this 6 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story home on 2.24 acres. The lot fronts on Tidewater Trail and Glebe Landing Rd. Needs TLC, but could be transformed into a Show Place. Conveniently located on Tidewater Trail for an easy commute to Tappahannock, Gloucester, Mechanicsville, and Richmond.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $95,000
BACK ON MARKET AT NO FAULT OF SELLER! AMAZING OPPORTUNITY NEAR SHANNON HILL + RT 64, EASY DRIVE TO SHORT PUMP! THIS CUTE FIXER UPPER IS NESTLED ON 4 AWESOME ACRES AND INCLUDES A LARGE DETACHED GARAGE, 1 LEVEL LIVING, COZY FRONT PORCH, NEW WELL IN 2019! SO. MUCH. POTENTIAL! **PLEASE BE SURE TO HAVE YOUR REALTOR CHECK OUT THE AGENT REMARKS IN THE MLS** SOLD AS IS.
5 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,895
NEW RATE! Adorable 5 bedroom/2 bath cape, tile floor in kitchen, re-furbished bathrooms. Offers central air and hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. off-street parking and two sheds for storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Walkerton - $105,000
Property in need of total rehab. Being sold "As Is" with no seller repairs or well and septic inspections.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $80,000
Great Opportunity with this three-bedroom, one-bath home located in Blandford. This home sits next to an adjacent lot being sold with this property. Could be an investor's special opportunity to add to their growing portfolio.
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $80,000
Back on the market at no fault of the seller. Welcome to this beautiful condo that offers carefree living. The Villas of Oakwood South includes yard maintenance, trash removal, playground, dog park, picnic pavilion, car wash and a mail center. The option of on-site property management is available if you plan to rent a unit at the Villas of Oakwood. You will enjoy the convenience of 1 bedroom with a double closet, a second-floor bath, living room and a fully equipped kitchen. Appliances include the refrigerator, Washer & Dryer (Yes! these Convey!), electric cooking, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and a double sink. The inviting full bath has a tile surround tub, wood vanity, exhaust and a hall linen closet. The unit has fresh paint throughout, new carpets and floors which will allow you to move in worry-free. If this wasn’t enough the property is conveniently located close to downtown, on the bus line and is near 64, 95, and 60. Hurry this unit will not last.
2 Bedroom Home in Carson - $120,000
2 bedroom, 1 bath Mobile home on 12.9 acres with approximately 5 acres in agricultural fields.
2 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $137,000
Adorable cottage with huge detached garage and workshop in Hopewell! This cozy bungalow feels spacious thanks to the 10+ feet ceilings. Visit with friends in your enclosed front porch, relax with family in your large family room that opens to the dining area. Do you like cooking with gas? You'll love the spacious kitchen with gas stove, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Kitchen is even big enough for a breakfast table. There is even more space for you upstairs! Easily finish this space for an extra living area. or use it for storage. The amazing detached garage with 2 bays & garage doors plus tons of work space can be accessed from the alley. Fully fenced yard makes it perfect for your pets. Plenty of room to have everyone over for a cook out on the large deck. Lots of upgrades in 2018 including furnace, central air, windows, electrical, updated bathroom and kitchen. Back portion of roof is brand new, the rest of the roof is approximately 8 years old. Your new, move in ready, and affordable home is ready and waiting for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Goochland - $2,500
All utilities included Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch home on 2 acres just a 5 minute drive to Food Lion, ABC, restaurants and other shopping in Goochland! Perfect for short stays! Only one mile from Leaks Mill Park and Hyde Park Distillery! With all the comforts of home, this is fully furnished with all new mid-century design furniture. All 3 bedrooms come with Queen Size beds, comfortable lighting and plenty of dresser space for as long as you need! The kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher, electric cooking, fridge with ice maker and washer/dryer. All utensils, pots, pans and cooking accessories make living here easy! Only 20 minutes from Short Pump. 30 minutes from Charlottesville! All utilities included. AVAILABLE 12/18/2022.
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $120,000
Have a look at this amazing 1 Bedroom Cottage. This one is in great condition and located in an up and coming area. The property had a makeover in 2013 that included beautiful vinyl siding, gutters, vinyl windows, hot water tank, baseboard heating, tile flooring in the bathroom and kitchen, upgraded electrical system, carpet throughout, toilet and sink in the bathroom, painted the metal roof and fenced the entire yard. The kitchen was not forgotten - it includes a gas stove, double sink, refrigerator, and washing machine! Don't miss this great investment opportunity, the work has been done for you!
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $105,000
Welcome to 3516 U16 E Richmond Road! This adorable condo offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The condo association will provide a low maintenance home that you’re sure to love. As you enter through front door and see the fresh paint, laminate floors and new carpet you will know this is the home for you. It offers a spacious living room and fully equipped kitchen with an electric range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. The full bath has a tile surround shower that will provide a spa like experience after a long day. If this wasn’t enough there is also assigned parking, picnic area, dog park, mail station, car wash, playground and a refuse station. All of this is just minutes from schools, shopping, highways and is on the GRTC bus line. Financing is available with 3% down for owner occupants.
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $85,000
Welcome to 3510 U22 E Richmond Road! This adorable condo offers 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. The condo association will provide a low maintenance home that you’re sure to love. As you enter through front door and see the fresh paint and laminate floors you will know this is the home for you. It offers a spacious living room and a fully equipped kitchen with an electric range, microwave and refrigerator. The full bath has a tile surround shower that will provide a spa like experience after a long day. If this wasn’t enough there is also, assigned parking, picnic area, dog park, mail station, car wash, playground and a refuse station. All of this is just minutes from schools, shopping, highways and is on the GRTC bus line. This is a rare single story unit don’t miss this opportunity! Financing is available with 3% down for owner occupants.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $136,000
Solid 3 bedroom/2 bath brick/vinyl cape on elevated lot. Includes a detached 1-car garage with paved drive. Primary suite with private bathroom is the entire 2nd level. Enter into the living room with wood floors and gas log fireplace. Updated kitchen that flows into the formal dining room. The 2 additional bedrooms are on the main level and share the hall bath. There is an enclosed porch area that can be used as an office or small bedroom/hobby room, etc. So close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and access to the interstate. Easy to show!
1 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,200
You must see this Renovated spacious cozy one bedroom unit with lots of character. Very close to downtown Richmond, grocery stores, restaurants, and the bus line. Unit has been updated with fresh paint and new flooring. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Great backyard for cookouts and front porch for relaxing.
Anna Bryson (804) 649-6922
@AnnaBryson18 on Twitter
Sean McGoey (804) 649-6012
@SeanMcGoey on Twitter