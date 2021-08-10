Universal masks for Chesterfield; Hanover approves masks for some

Almost all 30 people who spoke during public comment weighed in on the mask mandate. Those who disagreed with Daugherty did not wear a mask in the meeting room.

Announcements were made twice during public comment to remind community members to not shout from the crowd.

Kate Bowers, a pediatrician in Chesterfield County, said having children in masks gives the best chance of avoiding a COVID-19 infection.

“I think I speak for pediatricians and parents alike when I say I desperately want our kids to have a safe and contiguous in-person learning experience for the upcoming school year,” Bowers said.

After comparing wearing a mask to waterboarding — a form of torture — in a previous school board meeting, Marielle Smith, a 10-year-old incoming fifth grader in Chesterfield schools, again spoke out against the mandate Tuesday.

Marielle questioned the school board, asking if they thought wearing masks are in the best interest of children. She said she would feel dizzy and get a headache when wearing a mask last year in school.

The CDC classifies Chesterfield and Hanover as having high community transmission, the most severe level, defined by the federal agency as having more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.