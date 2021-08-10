Universal masks for Chesterfield; Hanover approves masks for some

Emotions ran high on Tuesday night as two Richmond-area school boards faced tough crowds in votes about mask mandates for the coming school year.
After hearing from public speakers that among other things compared masks to child abuse, Hanover County’s School Board overruled the system’s superintendent and voted 4-3 against requiring students or staff to wear masks for the 2021-22 school year. The Chesterfield School Board had not voted by press time.
Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill had recommended that elementary students wear masks, with staff and secondary students wearing them in schools only if unvaccinated.
Board member John Axselle made the motion to allow for the choice, saying that while he respects Gill’s recommendations, he said the data points “don’t justify making the changes,” in which he was referring to mask mandates. “Who better to make a choice about a child’s safety than their parents.”
Fellow board member Steve Ikenberry concurred, saying that evidence doesn’t support students — particularly young ones — in masks.
All Virginia public school systems are reopening buildings to students this fall under a new state law requiring in-person instruction unless a coronavirus outbreak considered severe under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards occurs.
Districts can also offer a virtual learning option. But as the school year looms — Chesterfield’s year begins with a staggered start on Aug. 23 and 24, while Hanover begins Sept. 7 — school officials around the area are grappling with how to keep students and staff safe.
Surging cases of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 prompted the CDC to recommend all students and staff wear masks in schools. The Virginia Department of Education is urging school officials to mandate masks for elementary school students, but not requiring them to do so.
The debates on Tuesday were just the latest in an incendiary year for the districts, which last summer saw dueling rallies over whether students should return to classrooms.
One group rallying outside of the Chesterfield School Board meeting, asked for masks and spoke in support of Chesterfield’s transgender students and the teaching of critical race theory. Supporters held rainbow paper fans and signs, which said “Teach the Truth,” “I Co-Parent with Science,” and “Safe & Inclusive.”
Those against masks held signs reading “We Need Leaders, Not Sheep,” “Don’t Make Me Wear a Stinky Mask,” and “My Child! My Choice!”
Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty recommended the “consistent and correct use of masks,” physical distancing if available and strongly encouraged staff and eligible students get vaccinated.
Almost all 30 people who spoke during public comment weighed in on the mask mandate. Those who disagreed with Daugherty did not wear a mask in the meeting room.
Announcements were made twice during public comment to remind community members to not shout from the crowd.
Kate Bowers, a pediatrician in Chesterfield County, said having children in masks gives the best chance of avoiding a COVID-19 infection.
“I think I speak for pediatricians and parents alike when I say I desperately want our kids to have a safe and contiguous in-person learning experience for the upcoming school year,” Bowers said.
After comparing wearing a mask to waterboarding — a form of torture — in a previous school board meeting, Marielle Smith, a 10-year-old incoming fifth grader in Chesterfield schools, again spoke out against the mandate Tuesday.
Marielle questioned the school board, asking if they thought wearing masks are in the best interest of children. She said she would feel dizzy and get a headache when wearing a mask last year in school.
The CDC classifies Chesterfield and Hanover as having high community transmission, the most severe level, defined by the federal agency as having more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
Since July 4, cases in Chesterfield Health District have more than quadrupled. Among the 10-to-19 age group, the rise is nearly five times higher than the figures reported a month ago. In the Chickahominy Health District, which has four localities including Hanover, infections have more than tripled from a weekly total of 62 to 216 the week of Aug. 1, according to the most recent data.
In the Chesterfield Health District, which includes three localities, Chesterfield County infections have gone up for 122 to 151, the week of Aug. 1.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows the 10-to-19 age group accounts for the second-most infections caused by variants, trailing only behind Virginians in their twenties.
Last week, still not mandating masks in schools, both Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane, sunk some teeth into the matter: if schools are in-person five days a week, CDC guidelines must be followed and if not, schools could face “significant legal pressure.”
In the Richmond area Richmond, Hopewell and Petersburg City Public School districts have mask mandates. The city school systems join Amelia County, Alexandria, Arlington, Caroline County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Spotsylvania County, and other Virginia public school districts, that also have a universal mask mandate in place.
Two weeks into Hopewell City Public School’s inaugural year-round school year, the system is grappling with mounting COVID-19 cases among students with at least 200 staff and students in quarantine. The district is planning to expand virtual schooling, which currently has about 100 students enrolled.
Twitter: @jessmnocera
(804) 649-6945
Staff writers Kenya Hunter and Sabrina Moreno contributed to this report.