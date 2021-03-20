University of Richmond announces plan for in-person fall semester

The University of Richmond and Virginia Tech plan to operate fully in-person fall semesters in 2021, the universities announced this week. On Thursday, UR downgraded its COVID response status from red to orange, its first downgrade since the fall.

The loosened restriction allows more opportunities for students to visit other residence halls and greater access to lounges and gathering spaces.

UR reported one active case this week and 322 total cases this semester.

"My hope and expectation is that the fall semester experience will be much like the pre-pandemic experience, with enhancements based on what we have learned through the course of the pandemic," Virginia Tech president Tim Sands said.

Virginia Tech plans to continue to test students for the coronavirus this fall, which may include testing all students living on campus during move in.

The university cannot mandate vaccinations unless the state requires it. The state cannot require people receive the coronavirus vaccine until it is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine has received emergency-use authorization to date.