University of Richmond campus closed to outsiders, Robins Center ambulatory converted into classrooms

Those accustomed to visiting the University of Richmond’s 350-acre campus who are not members of the school community need to establish new routines until further notice.
Classes began at UR on Monday and the school is permitting only students, faculty, staff and contractors in campus buildings during the pandemic. Signs informing outsiders of the policy are posted around the perimeter of the school, which has an undergraduate enrollment of 3,147.
The Weinstein Center for Recreation, a fitness facility that ordinarily serves area residents in addition to the university community, is closed to all but students, faculty and staff, as is the case with the the Heilman Dining Center, also usually open to the public, and the school bookstore, the SpiderShop at Tyler Haynes Commons.
"We have tried to be a good neighbor to those who live nearby. Now we are asking those who live nearby to help protect the safety of our web," Cynthia Price, UR's associate vice president of media and public relations, wrote in an email response to Monday inquiries from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
"All residential and academic buildings on campus, as well as retail locations like the dining hall, are currently only open to faculty, staff, and students."
As in-person classes resumed, the Robins Center arena is no longer a place just for Spiders basketball. The ambulatory of the 7,201-seat facility was reconfigured into four classrooms. That allows for a social-distancing arrangement that would not have been possible in some traditional classrooms. According to UR, the average number of students in a class during non-pandemic times is 16.
Sound buffers have been put in place throughout the Robins Center ambulatory to keep noise from one class from filtering into another, and to keep the noise from Spiders men’s and women’s basketball workouts from disturbing those in classes on the ambulatory.
Classes are also set up in the gymnasium of the the Weinstein Center for Recreation, and in the school library.
UR established four Physical Distancing Framework Stages and is currently operating in the Red Stage, the most restrictive of the four and the starting point for campus reopening. The school will track state, local and UR developments before moving from one stage to another.
During the Red Stage, seating at the Heilman Dining Center is reduced to 221 diners, with tables relocated to assure social distancing. A meeting room in the Tyler Haynes Commons has been converted to a dining area. When occupancy maximum is reached, dedicated to-go lines are used by students and lines form for available seating.
Some UR staff members are working on campus, but the school has recommended to those who can work remotely to do so. Meetings, events and social gatherings are limited to 10 attendees or fewer, with physical distancing required. University-sponsored outdoor events can accommodate up to 50 attendees if social distancing is possible.
Faculty members have been instructed to monitor and track in-person attendance and seating arrangements to facilitate contact tracing.
Classes are scheduled to continue on campus until Nov. 21. Following Thanksgiving break, students will resume their educations remotely through the close of the fall term in mid-December.
The school's COVID-19 dashboard on Monday afternoon indicated that as of Aug. 18, there have been 11 total cumulative cases (1,285 tests), with six current active cases. That reflects data collected since July 1 and includes faculty and staff, whether working or teaching on campus or remotely.
UR's COVID-19 dashboard is updated weekly.
