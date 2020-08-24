University of Richmond campus closed to outsiders, Robins Center ambulatory converted into classrooms

Those accustomed to visiting the University of Richmond’s 350-acre campus who are not members of the school community need to establish new routines until further notice.

Classes began at UR on Monday and the school is permitting only students, faculty, staff and contractors in campus buildings during the pandemic. Signs informing outsiders of the policy are posted around the perimeter of the school, which has an undergraduate enrollment of 3,147.

The Weinstein Center for Recreation, a fitness facility that ordinarily serves area residents in addition to the university community, is closed to all but students, faculty and staff, as is the case with the the Heilman Dining Center, also usually open to the public, and the school bookstore, the SpiderShop at Tyler Haynes Commons.

"We have tried to be a good neighbor to those who live nearby. Now we are asking those who live nearby to help protect the safety of our web," Cynthia Price, UR's associate vice president of media and public relations, wrote in an email response to Monday inquiries from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"All residential and academic buildings on campus, as well as retail locations like the dining hall, are currently only open to faculty, staff, and students."