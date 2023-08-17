03-16-1976 (cutline): After about two years of being dry, the University of Richmond's Westhampton Lake is filling with water. A spokesman said yesterday the water will be allowed to accumulate six feet for the time being. Following further construction on the University's $4.5 million student commons (background), the lake will be allowed to fill completely. The spokesman added there are no plans to stock the lake with fish, but as fish accumulate naturally, fishing permits will be issued to students, faculty and alumni living near the university. In the foreground is a pedestrian bridge that crosses to an island in the middle of the lake.