The campus at the University of Richmond was named the most beautiful in the country this week by The Princeton Review.
Each year, the publication ranks hundreds of colleges in a number of categories. UR placed third for best-run colleges, third for best classroom experience and fifth for most accessible professors. It also placed sixth in the “lots of beer” category. The rankings are based on student surveys.
UR has placed in the top 10 of the most beautiful campus category in each of the past five years and achieved the No. 1 ranking in 2021.
A private school with about 3,900 students, UR will charge roughly $79,000 for tuition, housing and food this year.
The University of Virginia placed No. 1 for best health services and No. 1 for among public schools for financial aid. Virginia Tech placed fifth among public schools for best alumni networks. The College of William & Mary was No. 1 among best public schools for internships.
04-05-1974 (cutline): About 400 University of Richmond students protested the school's visitation policy last night by staging visits according to their own rules, which they adopted Wednesday. The school officially forbids visitors of the opposite sex in student rooms on weeknights.
09-01-1977 (cutline): The University of Richmond has opened it's 160,000-square-foot science center that includes a library, 27 teaching laboraties, adjoining preparation and instrument rooms, as well as five lecture halls, a 145-seat auditorium, ecological computers, a Celestron telescope and mound pad, a vivarium and herbarium, a Foucault pendulum and an electron microscope. The modular building has three floors and a partial basement. The building cost $8 million and was designed by John Carl Warnecke and Associates.
09-19-1975 (cutline): Marshall Bank, a 19-year-old UR student held a bunch of books he'd checked out of the university library as hostages until the authorities undertook to improve the way they cared for rare volumes.
11-18-1971 (cutline): These are the tree top students of last year's freshman class at the University of Richmond, taking a walk on their campus. They have received the R.E. Loving Book Awards, presented annually to the students who compile the highest academic average at the university during the freshman year. They also were honored at a convocation today sponsored by Phi Beta Kappa. From left are Marbry B. Hopkins II of Towson, Md., Janet Y. Ferrell of Danville and David H. Pankey of Richmond. Hopkins and Pankey had perfect 4.0 averages; Miss Ferrall had a 3.8.
03-16-1976 (cutline): After about two years of being dry, the University of Richmond's Westhampton Lake is filling with water. A spokesman said yesterday the water will be allowed to accumulate six feet for the time being. Following further construction on the University's $4.5 million student commons (background), the lake will be allowed to fill completely. The spokesman added there are no plans to stock the lake with fish, but as fish accumulate naturally, fishing permits will be issued to students, faculty and alumni living near the university. In the foreground is a pedestrian bridge that crosses to an island in the middle of the lake.
04-03-1975 (cutline): A section of the fourth floor wall at the University of Richmond's Boatwright Memorial Library collapsed today, leaving a gaping 44-foot-wide hole on the west side of the building. A university spokesman said there were no injuries. The building was evacuated and sealed off for several hours after the collapse.
From the Archives: University of Richmond in the 1970s
11-06-1975 (cutline): University of Richmond's football team watches as their homecoming queen and her princesses try to get in on the action.
Carl Lynn
03-04-1971 (cutline): Trash litters area across from lodges in University of Richmond's fraternity row.
Staff photo
Gary Burns
09-11-1977 (cutline) WDCE station manager John Curtin mans microphone on UR campus.
Bob Jones
Carl Lynn
03-03-1978 (cutline): University of Richmond students are playing pool in the University Commons that overlook the Westhampton Lake. The deep windows give an excellent view of the tree-lined lake.
Staff photo
Don Long
Bill Lane
05-08-1970 (cutline): University of Richmond students discuss war, Kent State Shootings. Dr. George M. Modlin, UR President, later addressed rally.
Staff photo
01-30-1973 (cutline): Campus patrol prepares to ticket for an unfortunate automobile.
Masaaki Okada
Staff photo
