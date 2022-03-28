 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Richmond changing names of six campus buildings linked to slavery, racism

UR Mitchell-Freeman Hall

At the University of Richmond, a sign displaying the name for Mitchell-Freeman Hall was removed after being vandalized.

 ERIC KOLENICH/TIMES-DISPATCH

The University of Richmond will change the names of six campus buildings associated with slavery and racism, including two that led students and faculty to protest last year.

UR's board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to remove the names of Robert Ryland and Douglas Southall Freeman from an academic building and a dormitory named in their honor. Ryland, who is credited as a founder of the university, owned slaves. Freeman, who led the school as a trustee, advocated for segregation, eugenics and prohibiting interracial marriage as editor of The Richmond News Leader. 

It also voted to strip the names of Jeter Hall, Thomas Hall, Brunet Hall and Puryear Hall. All four names were identified as slave owners. 

The decision comes three days after a school committee made recommendations regarding how UR should name its buildings and how it should go about changing them.

And it comes a year after students and faculty held signs on campus, and the faculty expressed a vote of no confidence in the university's rector, Paul Queally. 

"We recognize that not all members of our community will agree with these decisions," school president Kevin Hallock and the board wrote in a statement Monday. "And we recognize that the university would not exist today without the efforts of some whose names have been removed." 

This story will be updated. 

