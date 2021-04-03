University of Richmond faculty criticize rector, call for a vote of no confidence

“Currently, the university is in turmoil, not simply because of the rector’s actions on March 26, but certainly because of the decisions made by the board he leads,” the senate wrote in a letter. “The only path forward is a reckoning with whether or not the board has fallen out of step with the professed values of the university and the needs and wishes of its students, staff and faculty.”

Thad Williamson, a professor in the school of leadership studies and president of the faculty senate, said in an interview he doesn’t remember if anyone in the meeting immediately took offense to the "regular students" comment or if Queally realized he had upset anyone. The meeting included seven faculty representatives, three staff representatives, four trustees and Crutcher.

Queally was steadfast in his position that the names of the buildings wouldn't change, Williamson said. That came as a surprise, given that the faculty representatives were invited to have a conversation on the topic.

This isn’t the first time Queally has been criticized for off-putting comments. In 2014, New York Magazine reported that Queally made fun of Hillary Clinton and Barney Frank, a former member of Congress who is openly gay, at a secret Wall Street fraternity induction ceremony. The jokes were seen as sexist and homophobic.