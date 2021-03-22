University of Richmond faculty, students protest school’s decision to keep two controversial names on campus buildings

The decision to leave the names of two controversial historical figures on University of Richmond buildings has led to a wave of negative responses. A student government association voted to suspend its operations in protest. The faculty senate called for the board to remove the names. And the Black Student Coalition accused the university of upholding a culture of white supremacy.

Pledging a “fuller historical narrative,” the University of Richmond announced last month it would not remove the names of Douglas Southall Freeman and Robert Ryland from two campus buildings. Freeman, a former trustee and rector, supported segregation. Ryland, the university's first president, owned slaves.

President Ronald Crutcher, who is Black, and the board of trustees said last week the names won't be changed because doing so would be inconsistent with their educational mission. Crutcher pledged to make sure the history of the university is told in a way that reflects the diversity of the school.

"The board of trustees has shown me and others they don't value student input unless it affirms their own viewpoint," said Anthony Polcari, who on Sunday resigned from his position as student government association president.

UR began studying Freeman and Ryland in 2019 when Crutcher commissioned reports on the two men.