The University of Richmond has received a pledge of $25 million, the second largest gift in the school's history.

Donated by UR graduates and philanthropists Carole and Marcus Weinstein, the money will fund a learning center inside the university's library. Marcus Weinstein is chairman of Weinstein Properties,

The Carole and Marcus Weinstein Learning Center will combine and expand the university's support for speaking, writing and peer tutoring, the university said.

"We remember spending hours poring over the library's card catalog to do further research for papers we were writing," the Weinsteins said in a statement. "The new learning center will use the library's centralized space to offer cutting-edge practices and support new skills students need now and into the future."

As part of the learning center, UR will open a Quantitative Resource Center to help students with the math and data portions of their classes and research. UR will hire a director to lead the effort.

The Weinstein name is already on three campus buildings – the Carole Weinstein International Center, the Weinstein Center for Recreation and Weinstein Hall. The international center opened in 2010 after Carole Weinstein donated $10.5 million toward its construction. The recreation center contains a pool, courts and athletic equipment. Weinstein hall is a dormitory.

The couple also has funded scholarships, faculty positions and more at UR.

Colleges in Virginia generally received greater charitable gifts since the pandemic, which exposed the needs of students, fundraisers said. The murder of George Floyd and the mega-donations from billionaire MacKenzie Scott were catalysts for higher donations to historically Black colleges and universities.

UR's largest gift came in 1969 when E. Claiborne Robins donated $50 million. Considering inflation, that gift would be worth more than $400 million today.

Close 1 of 12 University of Richmond 11-06-1975 (cutline): University of Richmond's football team watches as their homecoming queen and her princesses try to get in on the action. University of Richmond 03-04-1971 (cutline): Trash litters area across from lodges in University of Richmond's fraternity row. University of Richmond 04-05-1974 (cutline): About 400 University of Richmond students protested the school's visitation policy last night by staging visits according to their own rules, which they adopted Wednesday. The school officially forbids visitors of the opposite sex in student rooms on weeknights. University of Richmond 09-11-1977 (cutline) WDCE station manager John Curtin mans microphone on UR campus. University of Richmond 09-01-1977 (cutline): The University of Richmond has opened it's 160,000-square-foot science center that includes a library, 27 teaching laboraties, adjoining preparation and instrument rooms, as well as five lecture halls, a 145-seat auditorium, ecological computers, a Celestron telescope and mound pad, a vivarium and herbarium, a Foucault pendulum and an electron microscope. The modular building has three floors and a partial basement. The building cost $8 million and was designed by John Carl Warnecke and Associates. University of Richmond 03-03-1978 (cutline): University of Richmond students are playing pool in the University Commons that overlook the Westhampton Lake. The deep windows give an excellent view of the tree-lined lake. University of Richmond 09-19-1975 (cutline): Marshall Bank, a 19-year-old UR student held a bunch of books he'd checked out of the university library as hostages until the authorities undertook to improve the way they cared for rare volumes. University of Richmond 11-18-1971 (cutline): These are the tree top students of last year's freshman class at the University of Richmond, taking a walk on their campus. They have received the R.E. Loving Book Awards, presented annually to the students who compile the highest academic average at the university during the freshman year. They also were honored at a convocation today sponsored by Phi Beta Kappa. From left are Marbry B. Hopkins II of Towson, Md., Janet Y. Ferrell of Danville and David H. Pankey of Richmond. Hopkins and Pankey had perfect 4.0 averages; Miss Ferrall had a 3.8. University of Richmond 05-08-1970 (cutline): University of Richmond students discuss war, Kent State Shootings. Dr. George M. Modlin, UR President, later addressed rally. University of Richmond 01-30-1973 (cutline): Campus patrol prepares to ticket for an unfortunate automobile. University of Richmond 03-16-1976 (cutline): After about two years of being dry, the University of Richmond's Westhampton Lake is filling with water. A spokesman said yesterday the water will be allowed to accumulate six feet for the time being. Following further construction on the University's $4.5 million student commons (background), the lake will be allowed to fill completely. The spokesman added there are no plans to stock the lake with fish, but as fish accumulate naturally, fishing permits will be issued to students, faculty and alumni living near the university. In the foreground is a pedestrian bridge that crosses to an island in the middle of the lake. University of Richmond 04-03-1975 (cutline): A section of the fourth floor wall at the University of Richmond's Boatwright Memorial Library collapsed today, leaving a gaping 44-foot-wide hole on the west side of the building. A university spokesman said there were no injuries. The building was evacuated and sealed off for several hours after the collapse. From the Archives: University of Richmond in the 1970s 1 of 12 University of Richmond 11-06-1975 (cutline): University of Richmond's football team watches as their homecoming queen and her princesses try to get in on the action. University of Richmond 03-04-1971 (cutline): Trash litters area across from lodges in University of Richmond's fraternity row. University of Richmond 04-05-1974 (cutline): About 400 University of Richmond students protested the school's visitation policy last night by staging visits according to their own rules, which they adopted Wednesday. The school officially forbids visitors of the opposite sex in student rooms on weeknights. University of Richmond 09-11-1977 (cutline) WDCE station manager John Curtin mans microphone on UR campus. University of Richmond 09-01-1977 (cutline): The University of Richmond has opened it's 160,000-square-foot science center that includes a library, 27 teaching laboraties, adjoining preparation and instrument rooms, as well as five lecture halls, a 145-seat auditorium, ecological computers, a Celestron telescope and mound pad, a vivarium and herbarium, a Foucault pendulum and an electron microscope. The modular building has three floors and a partial basement. The building cost $8 million and was designed by John Carl Warnecke and Associates. University of Richmond 03-03-1978 (cutline): University of Richmond students are playing pool in the University Commons that overlook the Westhampton Lake. The deep windows give an excellent view of the tree-lined lake. University of Richmond 09-19-1975 (cutline): Marshall Bank, a 19-year-old UR student held a bunch of books he'd checked out of the university library as hostages until the authorities undertook to improve the way they cared for rare volumes. University of Richmond 11-18-1971 (cutline): These are the tree top students of last year's freshman class at the University of Richmond, taking a walk on their campus. They have received the R.E. Loving Book Awards, presented annually to the students who compile the highest academic average at the university during the freshman year. They also were honored at a convocation today sponsored by Phi Beta Kappa. From left are Marbry B. Hopkins II of Towson, Md., Janet Y. Ferrell of Danville and David H. Pankey of Richmond. Hopkins and Pankey had perfect 4.0 averages; Miss Ferrall had a 3.8. University of Richmond 05-08-1970 (cutline): University of Richmond students discuss war, Kent State Shootings. Dr. George M. Modlin, UR President, later addressed rally. University of Richmond 01-30-1973 (cutline): Campus patrol prepares to ticket for an unfortunate automobile. University of Richmond 03-16-1976 (cutline): After about two years of being dry, the University of Richmond's Westhampton Lake is filling with water. A spokesman said yesterday the water will be allowed to accumulate six feet for the time being. Following further construction on the University's $4.5 million student commons (background), the lake will be allowed to fill completely. The spokesman added there are no plans to stock the lake with fish, but as fish accumulate naturally, fishing permits will be issued to students, faculty and alumni living near the university. In the foreground is a pedestrian bridge that crosses to an island in the middle of the lake. University of Richmond 04-03-1975 (cutline): A section of the fourth floor wall at the University of Richmond's Boatwright Memorial Library collapsed today, leaving a gaping 44-foot-wide hole on the west side of the building. A university spokesman said there were no injuries. The building was evacuated and sealed off for several hours after the collapse.