University of Richmond law school celebrates 150th birthday

The University of Richmond School of Law celebrates its 150th anniversary Saturday, but its celebratory gala has been postponed to October 2021.

UR's law school opened in 1870 as part of Richmond College with an inaugural class of 30 students. It was located near present-day Virginia Commonwealth University at the intersection of Grace Street and Lombardy Avenue.

"A lot has changed over the last 150 years," said Wendy Perdue, dean of the school. "For starters, the founders of the school would be more than a little surprised to learn that the current dean is a woman, as are over half the students, and that over a quarter of our students identify as Black, indigenous or people of color.

"But amidst the changes, one thing remains the same: the vital importance of a strong legal education in the success of our democracy and the rule of law."

There are more than 7,000 alumni of UR Law, and the school has produced more Virginia judges than any other law school, according to the school.

In place of in-person events, Richmond Law is celebrating its sesquicentennial with virtual gatherings.