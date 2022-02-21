University of Richmond loosens mask requirements on campus

The University of Richmond loosened its mask requirements for students and staff on Monday, letting professors choose whether they will require masks in their classes.

If a professor continues to require masks in his or her class, students must comply. Students are no longer required to wear them in dining halls.

The decision was made because of the decline in cases, the school’s high vaccination rate and the mild impact of the omicron variant, three UR administrators told the school community.

“We assure you that this decision was made after careful consideration and with a sincere commitment to the best interests of our campus community,” they said.

Masks are still required on public transportation and in the student health center, the on-campus testing clinic and the sports medicine facility.

There have been 466 cases among students and staff this semester, but only nine in the past week.

UR also adopted a test-to-stay approach for unvaccinated students who come in contact with an infected person. Under this approach, an unvaccinated and exposed student can continue attending class if he or she is asymptomatic and tests negative each day for five days. At UR, 98% of students and 94% of staff are vaccinated.

While Virginia’s public colleges have dropped their vaccine mandates, UR, a private school, continues to require vaccines for most students and staff.

Virginia Commonwealth University continues to require masks indoors and at outdoor events with 50 people or more.