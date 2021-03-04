 Skip to main content
University of Richmond names Kevin Hallock its next president
breaking top story

Kevin-Hallock-Headshot.jpg

The University of Richmond has elected Kevin F. Hallock as its next president, completing a search that begin six months ago when Ronald Crutcher announced his intention to step down. 

Hallock will join the faculty in the fall from Cornell University, where he currently serves as dean of the business college. He will serve as a professor of economics before transitioning into leadership. Hallock will be Richmond's 11th president.

Crutcher will step down no later than July 1, 2022. After a sabbatical, he will continue at UR as a music professor.

"Kevin is a dynamic and hard-working leader with a strong track record of building consensus and bringing people together around a shared vision and purpose," said Paul Queally, rector of the board of trustees. "We are confident that as president he will help us to continue to strengthen our leadership position among liberal arts institutions nationally."

Hallock earned his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He has a master's and a Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University. 

This article will be updated.

