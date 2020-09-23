University of Richmond president to step down in 2022

"I wasn't really retiring," he said. "I don't believe in retiring, necessarily."

The contract he signed with Richmond was for five years. Working to increase alumni engagement and raising funds would be among his top priorities, he said at the time. In its statement Wednesday, UR said more alumni are actively engaging with their alma mater and that they are contributing to historic levels of fundraising success.

During his tenure, Richmond reached a ranking of 22nd on the list of the nation's best liberal arts colleges published annually by U.S. News & World Report, the university's highest ranking.

And the faculty has become more diverse in the past five years, the release stated. Thirty-six percent of hires during his time were people of color, and 42% were women.

"We look forward to the further achievements that are sure to come under president Crutcher's continued leadership," vice rector Susan Quisenberry said. "As he indicated, he remains intently focused on what he intends to accomplish in the years to come, and the board very much looks forward to our continued work together in this time."