University of Richmond president to step down in 2022

University of Richmond president Ronald A. Crutcher will resign in early 2022, the school said in a statement Wednesday. The university intends to have his replacement in office by July 1 of that year.
Crutcher, 73, was named UR's 10th president in 2015, becoming the school's first Black president. Given the upheaval higher education has seen this year, Crutcher said he wanted to give UR ample time to find his successor.
"As I considered the great disruption and challenges facing higher education due to the pandemic and contemplated what would best ensure the success of a future presidential search and our institutional momentum, I decided that it was important for the university to have as much time as possible to effectively identify and recruit the next president," Crutcher said in a statement.
The University of Richmond reported an estimated total enrollment of 4,076 for the fall 2020 semester, a 4% decline from last year. After the pandemic struck, UR said it would freeze salaries and pause making new hires. Crutcher announced he would take a 10% pay cut, as would other top administrators.
He was 68 years old when he joined Richmond as its president, replacing Edward Ayers. He had already spent 10 years as a college president, leading Wheaton College in Massachusetts. He said at the time that when he left Wheaton, he wasn't yet ready to retire.
"I wasn't really retiring," he said. "I don't believe in retiring, necessarily."
The contract he signed with Richmond was for five years. Working to increase alumni engagement and raising funds would be among his top priorities, he said at the time. In its statement Wednesday, UR said more alumni are actively engaging with their alma mater and that they are contributing to historic levels of fundraising success.
During his tenure, Richmond reached a ranking of 22nd on the list of the nation's best liberal arts colleges published annually by U.S. News & World Report, the university's highest ranking.
And the faculty has become more diverse in the past five years, the release stated. Thirty-six percent of hires during his time were people of color, and 42% were women.
"We look forward to the further achievements that are sure to come under president Crutcher's continued leadership," vice rector Susan Quisenberry said. "As he indicated, he remains intently focused on what he intends to accomplish in the years to come, and the board very much looks forward to our continued work together in this time."
In 2016, Crutcher faced controversy when two female students said publicly that they had been raped and that the university had mishandled its response. UR already was under federal investigation for a potential Title IX violation involving a sexual assault in 2014. Crutcher pledged to revise the university's sexual violence prevention and response efforts and created a new center to handle complaints.
Under his direction, the school responded forcefully in matters of racism. It rescinded an admission offer to a student in 2020 who posted an offensive and racially charged video to social media. When three UR students were subjected to racial vandalism, Crutcher spoke with ire, calling the act cowardly, racist, profoundly hurtful and deeply offensive.
An accomplished cellist, Crutcher received a master's degree and a doctor of musical arts degree from Yale University. He was the director of the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin, and he was dean of the Conservatory at the Cleveland Institute of Music.
UR will begin its search for the next president this fall and will establish a search committee comprising trustees and members of the school community. After he resigns, Crutcher intends to take a sabbatical and later return to the University of Richmond as a professor.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich