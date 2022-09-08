 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

University of Richmond provost to step down but continue teaching

  • 0
Arts Integrated Learning Certificate Project

University of Richmond provost Jeffrey W. Legro spoke about the Arts Integrated Learning Certificate Project at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School in Richmond on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. 

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Jeffrey Legro, the provost, or chief academic officer, at the University of Richmond, will leave his position at the end of the academic year, UR president Kevin Hallock announced.

Chief operating officer at William & Mary takes executive job at Virginia Tech

Legro, who came to UR in 2017, will continue working at UR as a professor of international relations.

"The University of Richmond is chock full of students eager to learn and faculty and staff who are all in to help them do it," Legro said. "For a provost, it does not get any better." 

Delivery driver brandishes gun during altercation with students at UR

Hallock credited Legro for helping recruit a strong and increasingly diverse faculty and two deans. He worked with faculty and administration on developing programs for Africana studies and health studies and the first major reform of the university's general education in 30 years.

Colleges in Virginia are enjoying an increase in donations since the pandemic

"At heart, Jeff remains a dedicated teacher and accomplished scholar, and I fully understand his desire to return to the role of faculty member and am glad he will do so at Richmond," Hallock said. 

People are also reading…

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

When will Prince Charles become king?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News