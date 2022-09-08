University of Richmond provost to step down but continue teaching

Jeffrey Legro, the provost, or chief academic officer, at the University of Richmond, will leave his position at the end of the academic year, UR president Kevin Hallock announced.

Legro, who came to UR in 2017, will continue working at UR as a professor of international relations.

"The University of Richmond is chock full of students eager to learn and faculty and staff who are all in to help them do it," Legro said. "For a provost, it does not get any better."

Hallock credited Legro for helping recruit a strong and increasingly diverse faculty and two deans. He worked with faculty and administration on developing programs for Africana studies and health studies and the first major reform of the university's general education in 30 years.

"At heart, Jeff remains a dedicated teacher and accomplished scholar, and I fully understand his desire to return to the role of faculty member and am glad he will do so at Richmond," Hallock said.