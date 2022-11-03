University of Richmond responds to reports of insensitive Halloween costumes

Students at the University of Richmond reported seeing others wearing racially insensitive costumes during the Halloween weekend.

The university convened its bias resource team to discuss bias reports submitted by students, said Jeff Legro, the university's provost, in a letter Wednesday to the school community. It's unclear what kind of costumes were worn by how many students.

"We have been working to better understand the facts of these situations and, importantly, both the intent and impact of these events on members of our community," Legro said.

"These incidents bring into focus the bias, discrimination, and exclusion that exists in our society – and that we must continue to work every day to ensure this campus is a diverse, equitable, inclusive community."

The university will hold a gathering Friday to discuss the issue and how to support students.

"We have been working to understand the facts of these situations better," said Cynthia Price, a UR spokesperson. "The University continues to work each day to ensure this campus is a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community."

Last year, the university suspended a fraternity after a two-year-old video of a student chanting racially insensitive remarks surfaced online.