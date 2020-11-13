University of Richmond reverts to COVID response stage 'red'

The University of Richmond took a step back Friday, returning to the red stage of its COVID-19 reopening protocols.

The university reported 21 new positive cases this week, the most since it reopened in August. The school has conducted 501 tests this week, resulting in a positivity rate of 4%. UR has seen 64 total cases among students and employees since the pandemic began and has filled 13% of its isolation space on campus.

Upticks in positive cases on campus and in the Richmond area in general caused the school to move back to the red stage, the university said in an announcement. The school will remain in the red stage until at least Nov. 22. The move came on the same day that Gov. Ralph Northam increased statewide restrictions to limit gatherings to no more than 25 people.

As part of the current restrictions, students aren’t allowed in each other’s dorms, and there are restrictions to using residence hall lounges. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, and outdoor groups cannot exceed 50. Students were told not to leave campus except for essential activities, such as health appointments or jobs.

The school said it believes off-campus gatherings have caused the rise in positive cases.

Richmond had loosened its restrictions on Oct. 7, moving from the red stage to the orange stage, when cases across the state were trending lower.