University of Richmond will relax its COVID restrictions Wednesday

The University of Richmond will loosen its COVID-19 restrictions slightly on Wednesday, a result of the small private school experiencing relatively few positive cases since the semester began.
On Monday, UR reported 20 total cases among its students, faculty and staff in the past seven weeks. Colleges across the state have seen a wide range in total cases, from less than 10 to more than 1,000 at James Madison University and Virginia Tech.
UR will move from the red stage of its physical distancing framework into the orange stage, according to a statement from chief operating officer David Hale and provost Jeffrey Legro. The community is complying with health and safety protocols, incidents of non-compliance are being addressed and trends in the larger community are favorable, they said.
"Given these conditions and our realistic planning expectations that the pandemic will be with us for the foreseeable future, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of our entire community to take the modest step of moving to the orange stage of the framework on Wednesday, Oct. 7, barring a material change in circumstances prior to that date," the university statement read.
UR's rules on maintaining six feet of distance and wearing masks won't change. But students will be allowed to invite other on-campus students into their residence halls. They will still be required to wear masks, and capacity limits will still be enforced.
Off-campus visitors still won't be allowed, and neither will overnight guests. Residence hall lounges will be open but subject to capacity limits, and distancing requirements will be maintained.
Relaxing standards when possible is important, the university leaders wrote, because students can feel isolated when they cannot connect with one another. Universities across the country are confronting escalating mental health concerns because of the pandemic.
The maximum number of people allowed in an indoor, on-campus gathering will increase from 10 to 25. For outdoor events, the capacity increases from 50 to 100.
While working remotely is still encouraged, the number of staff working on campus can expand to the extent necessary. Capacity of all work areas must remain at 50% or less.
The university also plans to expand its prevalence testing capabilities. It intends to increase the number of undergraduates tested from 10% to 15% and the number of faculty and staff from 5% to 10%.
