University of Richmond will relax its COVID restrictions Wednesday

The University of Richmond will loosen its COVID-19 restrictions slightly on Wednesday, a result of the small private school experiencing relatively few positive cases since the semester began.

On Monday, UR reported 20 total cases among its students, faculty and staff in the past seven weeks. Colleges across the state have seen a wide range in total cases, from less than 10 to more than 1,000 at James Madison University and Virginia Tech.

UR will move from the red stage of its physical distancing framework into the orange stage, according to a statement from chief operating officer David Hale and provost Jeffrey Legro. The community is complying with health and safety protocols, incidents of non-compliance are being addressed and trends in the larger community are favorable, they said.

"Given these conditions and our realistic planning expectations that the pandemic will be with us for the foreseeable future, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of our entire community to take the modest step of moving to the orange stage of the framework on Wednesday, Oct. 7, barring a material change in circumstances prior to that date," the university statement read.