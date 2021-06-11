University of Richmond will require vaccines, but not until they gain full approval

The University of Richmond will require its students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination but not until after the vaccines receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the university announced Thursday.

A director at the World Health Organization said last month the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to receive full approval some time in the second half of 2021. It's unclear when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would follow. The one-shot vaccine was paused for 10 days in April after a small number of recipients developed serious blood clots. All three have been approved for emergency use only.

Once one of the shots gains full endorsement, UR's policy will go into effect.

Close to 500 colleges nationwide and 21 in Virginia have announced they'll require the shot, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, and most aren't waiting for the FDA to give another stamp of approval.

Hampton University set its deadline for vaccination last month, and Virginia Commonwealth University said Monday it would require all on-campus students be vaccinated by July 15.