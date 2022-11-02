Update: Battery system caused natural gas odor at Hopewell High School

Concerns over a possible natural gas leak prompted the evacuation of Hopewell High School on Wednesday.
The school dismissed early after the strong smell of natural gas was detected. Fire department and gas company officials later determined that the source of the odor was a back-up battery system in a computer server room. The area was ventilated. School is scheduled to resume on Thursday.
From the Archives: 100 photos of Richmond and beyond from the 1990s
5/6/1995: Tracy 'Supernintendo' Turner of Silver Spring, MD. hangs onto the rim after a slam dunk in the Hoop it Up Slam Dunk Contest at Festival Park.
JOE MAHONEY
Eleven-year-old Chadd Niles of Richmond goes down the pole midway through Nickelodeon's Global Guts obstacle course Saturday, June 3, 1995, at Paramount's Kings Dominion.
ALEXA WELCH
Eleven-year-old Briana Blacklock finished Nickelodeon's Global Guts competition at Paramount's Kings Dominion Saturday, June 3, 1995, with a jump. Briana is from Waldorf, Maryland.
ALEXA WELCH
Sixth Street Marketplace between East Grace and East Broad Streets photographed Monday, September 11, 1995.
ALEXA WELCH
Sixth Street Marketplace's Food Court photographed Monday, September 11, 1995.
ALEXA WELCH
Interior of the Sixth Street Marketplace bridge photographed Monday, September 11, 1995.
ALEXA WELCH
6/2/1995: A boat load of fire fighters come down the flume as Busch Gardens, Williamsburg opens its newest attraction 'Escape from Pompeii' a fire and water ride located in the Italy section of the park. Comedienne Paula Poundstone was on hand to kick off the event.
STUART T. WAGNER
6/23/1995: Richmond city skyline shot from the ramp on the Lee Bridge. In the foreground on the left is Valentine Riverside, on the right is the James River.
In May 1992, radio host Garrison Keillor visited Richmond at the invitation of WCVE, and he broadcast his “American Radio Company” show live from the Mosque - his “News from Lake Wobegon” included a glowing description of Richmond. At a book-signing Keillor (right) held while in town, fan John Mitchell showed off his custom license plate. Garrison Keillor with John Mitchell & License plate "LWOEBGN"
Dan Currier
In May 1990, cyclists in the Tour de Trump rode through Port Deposit, Md., on their way to Virginia. The cyclists were scheduled to arrive in Richmond the next day, where they would run a 38.4-mile team trial.
Bruce Parker
In April 1990, Charles Pope of Emporia crossed the finish line as winner of the Juniors race in the Tour de Richmond.
Bruce Parker
In January 1991, several hundred nurses from around Virginia marched along downtown Richmond streets to the state Capitol. The event, organized by the Virginia Nurses Association, was called Nurses Walk for Healthy Virginians. The group planned to speak to legislators about health care issues.
Bob Brown
In December 1991, the Westover Hills Neighborhood Association held a dedication ceremony for the recently erected bronze markers in the median on Westover Hills Boulevard in South Richmond.
Times-Dispatch
In May 1991, construction was continuing on the mausoleum in historic Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond. The facility, built to accommodate 735 caskets and 160 cremation urns, was dedicated in May 1992.
Wallace Huey Clark
In December 1990, a Richmond Ballet dancer stretched before rehearsal of “The Nutcracker.”
Staff photo
In February 1991, John Marshall Barber Shop co-owner Hugh Campbell tended to regular customer Bob Hall. The shop, which opened in 1929, is still operating today.
Staff photo
In March 1990, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus took its traditional animal walk through downtown Richmond en route to the Coliseum. The opening-night performance, which featured a rare white rhinoceros as well as Italian circus star Flavio Togni, drew 10,000 spectators. That year marked the 120th edition of “The Greatest Show on Earth,” as the circus billed itself.
Wallace Huey Clark
In July 1990, 3-year-old Bradley Seay – accompanied by a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle – played a Nintendo video game. The family won the gaming console in a Christmas drawing the year before, and Bradley quickly took a liking to “Mario Bros.” and other titles.
Staff photo
In March 1991, Kevin Cherry got an eye-catching look from Richmond hair stylist Shelira Morrison, who said the sculpture – columns, beasts, parasols and more – sprung to her imagination.
Bruce Parker
In February 1991, Tracy Ward (left) and John Ottarski squared off in the left-handed competition at the Virginia Classic Arm Wrestling Championship, held at Joe’s Place in Petersburg. The tournament attracted competitors from as far away as Baltimore and South Carolina
P. Kevin Morley
In April 1991, a band led the procession to the new Belle Isle pedestrian bridge during its dedication ceremony in Richmond. The $2.3 million span, built by the Virginia Department of Transportation, linked Belle Isle to Richmond’s north shore. The 1,040-foot-long bridge is suspended by cables under the Robert E. Lee Bridge and over the James River.
Clement Britt
In December 1990, hockey fans Billie Mottley (left) and Berny Parton tied the knot during intermission of a Richmond Renegades game at the Richmond Coliseum. As they walked down the icy aisle, the Renegade players gave them a high-sticking salute.
Staff photo
In April 1992, some veterans at Sally Bell’s Kitchen in Richmond – Lucille Zimmerman (from left), Mary Newcomb, Dorothy Daniels and Anne Mulfinger – posed with one of the countless cakes they had prepared over decades of working together.
Staff photo
In October 1990, Tim Finnegan, chairman of the Finnegan & Agee Inc. ad agency in Richmond, served customers at a McDonald’s in Mechanicsville. Finnegan’s firm had represented the fast-food restaurant for the previous 15 years. Finnegan worked a shift as the chain marked the birthday of Ray Kroc, who developed McDonald’s into a global enterprise; Kroc had died in 1984.
Staff photo
In September 1991, housekeepers Josephine Scott (left) and Joy Brown competed in a regional Super 8 Motel bed-making competition at a Radisson Hotel ballroom in downtown Richmond. Twelve finalists from the Mid-Atlantic states vied for three spots in the Super 8 national contest slated for the following February in New Orleans; the national winner would get a new car.
Staff photo
In June 1991, the Virginia State Penitentiary in downtown Richmond was nearing the end of its service. The prison – home to Virginia’s death row and an electric chair known as “Old Sparky” – occupied 17 acres around Byrd, Spring, Belvidere and Second streets and had been in service for almost 200 years before closing late that year. Death row moved to Greensville Correctional Center near Jarratt; the former penitentiary site is owned by NewMarket Corp.
Staff photo
In March 1990, Andy Farmer, an information officer with the Virginia Department of Transportation, captured video of a crack on the westbound Interstate 64 bridge over Shockoe Valley leading into downtown Richmond. Damage to a concrete abutment and footings had caused the bridge deck to drop about an inch. The span was closed for about a day as repairs were made.
Staff photo
In October 1990, Richmond fire officials (from left) Ronald Lewis and Harold Beavers Jr. joined Robert El stood in front of a billboard El designed. The 17-year-old high school student won a fire safety poster contest the previous May, and his work was displayed on 10 city billboards during Fire Prevention Week.
Staff photo
In December 1991, wrestlers Hulk Hogan (left) and Ric Flair battled in front of a huge crowd at the Richmond Coliseum. During the match, Flair snuck in brass knuckles and got on the bad side of referee Earl Hebner.
Staff photo
In January 1991, Chamberlayne Co. Inc. workers Wesley Boyette and Craig Simpson put finishing touches on a parking garage in Richmond’s Carytown area while the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Crenshaw Avenue facility was held at street level.
Staff photo
In April 1991, kennel manager Rich Dallmeyer of the Richmond SPCA inspected a puppy for fleas and parasites. The organization was celebrating its 100th anniversary that year – events included a Centennial Pet Walk fundraiser at Meadow Farm in Henrico County.
Staff photo
In October 1990, RoboCop, the virtually indestructible police officer from the 1987 hit film, was in Richmond at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club as part of SMART Moves, an educational effort to encourage youths to reject drugs, alcohol and teen pregnancy. RoboCop was on a 21-city national tour to tout the program.
Staff photo
In December 1990, comedian-actors Chevy Chase (right) and Steve Martin helped tether a balloon during the Jaycees Christmas parade in Richmond. The two were in town filming a music video for Paul Simon that took place during the parade. The video was for the song “Proof.”
Staff photo
In May 1990, quality assurance technician Blake Dingler examined Coca-Cola cans as they moved through Mid-Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Co.’s new production plant in eastern Henrico County. The $30 million, 172,000-sqaure-foot plant in the Sammis Center employed nearly 60 people and had a capacity of about 15 million cases per year.
Staff photo
In July 1990, owner-chef Howard Awad prepared a meal at Vitello’s, then located near Richmond’s Fan District. After closing for some time, the restaurant reopened in 2004 at the Hotel John Marshall in the former location of the Captain’s Grill. Awad died in August 2018.
Staff photo
In May 1990, pitcher Jay MacMillan of Douglas Freeman High School in Henrico County joined teammates in celebrating a 3-0 victory over Hampton High School in a Group AAA baseball playoff game. (Freeman then lost to defending champion W.T. Woodson High School in a semifinal.)
Staff photos
In May 1991, Sarah Sonke stood in her office in Midlothian as she was preparing to release rating guides through her organization, the American Bed and Breakfast Association. The two books rated B&Bs either east or west of the Mississippi River. Sonke spent about a year developing rating guidelines and enlisted about 600 members to help her compile findings on 13,000 B&Bs across the country.
Staff photo
Rena Tsengas leads the beat from the stage while patrons dance in front of the large crowd at the 1992 Greek Festival in Richmond, Va. on May 31.
BOB BROWN
The monument to the late professional tennis star Arthur Ashe Jr. was dedicated on Monument Ave 1996.
BOB BROWN
4/12/1997: Jockey Troy Lively falls off horse before jump during fourth race at Strawberry Hill Races. The track was very wet due to the constant rain.
MARK GORMUS
5/5/1996: A wreath is placed at The Richmond Police Memorial Statue in Festival Park as part of a memorial service for police officers killed in the line of duty.
MARK GORMUS
9/27/1995: Ray Charles performing at the Nina Abady Festival Park.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
Arthur Ashe Jr. talks about contracting AIDS during a morning press conference in Richmond, Va., May 5, 1992.
times-dispatch
02/11/1993: Johnnie Ashe, Arthur Ashe's younger brother, leaned on the casket during the graveside service yesterday afternoon at Woodland Cemetery. The private burial followed a three-hour funeral for the tennis idol and human-rights crusader whose career began in Richmond.
Mark Gormus
12/19/1998: While a guiding rope keep him from swinging, a 7-foot tall Big Boy statue is lifted into the sixth floor office of Kelly O'Keefe with Cadmuscom advertising in the 700 block of East Franklin Street Saturday morning. He will display the vintage cheeseburger toting icon in his lobby.
STUART T. WAGNER
Broad Street looking west from Sixth Street. September 17, 1997
Stuart T. Wagner
Tomas Stanek, of the Czech Republic, shows a customer at Busch Gardens what she could win if she hammers a frog into a lily Thursday, June 18, 1998.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Zuzana Jalcova, of Slovakia, talks to a customer at Busch Garden's Bella Casa Gift Shop Thursday, June 18, 1998.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Governor George F. Allen tried out some of the playground equipment Monday, March 27,1995, at Richmond's Mary Munford School before he held a press conference where he announced budget amendments to return lottery profits to localities for such things as schools, public safety and local tax relief.
BOB BROWN
A line of carriages rolls down Cary Street on its way to the Capitol to kick off the Strawberry Hills Races this weekend. April 10, 1998
STUART T. WAGNER
6/26/1998: Curtis Littun,17; Mike Walkoski,18; Andrew Breborowicz, 17; Tomi Huttunen,17; talk to Cary Langhorne,21 (back to camera) at Friday Cheers. The 4 males are exchange students.
Joe Mahoney
Ross Perot, Bill Clinton and George Bush at the presidential debate held at the University of Richmond, October 1992.
Bob Brown
Nov. 21, 1992, Virginia Union University basketball Coach Dave Robbins
April 11, 1992 - Front to back: Catherine Fleishman and her friends walk down Monument Ave. Catherine will have their bonnets in the Easter Bonnet competition. Published Caption April 12, 1993: "Jelly Bean" Jackson - Catherine Fleischman's bonnet faintly resembled the Monument Avenue statue of Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.
Dan Currier
08-09-1991 (cutline) Disappearing Act--The complete caption doesn't appear on the billboard, but a similar print public service announcement that uses this image answers the question it poses: "A chicken. What else. A real man takes responsibility for his actions.
Staff photo
1/19/1992: A city Fire Bureau aerial ladder truck poured water onto the flaming row houses in 16-degree temperatures last night. The cold hampered firefighters, but kept gawkers away.
Bruce Parker
1/19/1992: Wind-Blown sparks from the fire at 702 N. 24th St. (center) set the two adjoining house afire.
Richmond
Oliver W. Hill at his Richmond, Va. office on Jan. 14, 1992.
STUART T. WAGNER
Freezing rain and sleet blanketed the area causing a variety of problems for people both staying in Richmond and those leaving Richmond for the holidays. A power outage in the eastern end of the area shut down the Richmond International Airport stranding thousands of travelers. Here, a propeller and cowl encased in ice. December 24, 1998
STUART T. WAGNER
Virginia Gov. George Allen accepts a six-point buck as tax payment from the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes during the annual Indian tribute ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1994 in Richmond, Va. Under an agreement signed over 300 years ago, the tribes hand over game in lieu of tax payment. The Governor and his wife Susan also received a turkey, deer and an array of other native gifts.
Stephen Salpukas
Cracker band member Johnny Hickman shaves before a show at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. The band's van broke down so they had little time for hygiene before the performance. 12/24/1992
MARK GORMUS
Richmond Mayor Tim Kaine talks with a visitor just before the Richmond City Council meeting on 7/9/01.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
05-05-1992 (cutline): Richmond Mayor Walter T. Kenney clasped the hand of Marian Brown yesterday outside Mosby Middle School, as supporters Sharon Menefee (center) and Laura Miles smiled their greetings. Kenney won re-election in his 6th district council seat.
Bruce Parker
07-01-1992: Richmond Mayor, Walter Kenney.
P. Kevin Morley
Naomi 'Mimi' Rubio, 5, born without legs in South America, looks at her new legs Thursday, Dec. 19,1996 at the J.E. Hanger Co. in Richmond, Va, where she was fitted with the new limbs.
BOB BROWN
May 8, 1992: Over 200 Richmonders helped christen "Miss Scott's Alley," including Richmond's top officials. Her great-niece (right) wore high-topped sneakers, just like her namesake. But it will be her last public appearance as Mary Wingfield Scott - she will soon marry, becoming Mary Wingfield Scott Walters. Chuck Richardson at the microphone with Mayor Walter T. Kenney and Mary Wingfield Scott with the crowd in the alley.
Dan Currier
10-21-1991 (cutline): Richmonder Kurt Link looked fresh after his 4:01 marathon.
Staff photo
05-04-1991 (cutline): A pedestrian bridge leads from Tredegar Street to Belle Isle, a new section of the James River Park system.
Staff photo
Jesse J. James in his home after losing a reelection bid to the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors in 1992.
1992/DON LONG/Times-Dispatch
At MCV, seven-year-old Brock Robertson (right), who is awaiting a heart transplant, gets a look at a portable 'starlight fun center' for children donated by CVS, so that patients that are not mobile can have entertainment brought to their rooms. Brock's mother Susan Robertson (upper left) and Angelette Pryor, Child Life Director at MCV's Children's Medical Center, take a closer look at the equipment
BRUCE PARKER
Brian Wysong,12, of Richmond prepares to enjoy a chunk of watermelon during his visit to the Carytown Watermelon Festival, Sunday 8/8/99.
Joe Mahoney
Carytown was awash with visitors to the annual Watermelon Festival held Sunday 8/8/99.
Joe Mahoney
03-14-1991 (cutline): Set to close--the Azalea Mall Thalhimers in the city's North Side has been hurt by declining sales, the company said.
Staff photo
Thomas Cannon gestures in his tiny Richmond, Va., home Jan. 6, 1995, as he talks about the two strokes his wife, Princetta, background, has suffered and how he must take care of her by feeding her through a tube in her stomach. Cannon, a retired postal worker and self-described "poor man's philanthropist," died Saturday, July 2, 2005, of colon cancer. He was 79. Cannon lived like a pauper for years so he could give away more than $156,000, mostly in $1,000 checks. Those inspired by his actions in turn set up a trust fund about 10 years ago that helped him buy a home and paid his living expenses.
BOB BROWN
After walking in the March for Jesus, Sandra Brown (left) and Marjilette Brown (in yellow) pray with hundreds of others in Festival Park, May 30, 1998. Worshipers sang and prayed in the culmination of the event which organizers say 'unites the Christian church in cities across the world for rthe single purpose of exalting the name of Jesus.'
P. KEVIN MORLEY
07-11-1991 (cutline): Gary Michael directs Virginia Power's emergency response system from the utility's Central Division Operations Center in Henrico County.
Staff photo
Normally not seen without his sunglasses, Richard Petty waits to start out on the tack for qualifying at the Richmond International Raceway on March 6, 1992. Published caption, March 7, 1992: Through the eyes of The King The first day of qualifying for tomorrow's Winston cup race at Richmond International Raceway didn't go as well as hoped from Richard Petty's point of view. Petty was teh 25th fastest, and spots 1-20 were filled. If weather permits, Petty and the other drivers who missed yesterday will try to pick up some speed today.
P. Kevin Morley
04-01-1992 (cutline): Survival of the fittest--Waitress Julie Penna arranges a table on the third floor of the 19th century tobacco warehouse-turned four-floor restaurant and nightclub complex. The Tobacco Company has a large, well-trained staff.
P. Kevin Morley
In early March 1994, Frank Sinatra played two sold out concerts at The Mosque. Toward the end of the second show, he passed out, and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He never returned to play in Richmond again before his death. This photo is from one of his last concerts in Richmond.
Dan Currier
10-25-1991 (cutline): Loyal crowds keep coming back to Soble's for its fine food served in a casual atmosphere. The restaurant, located at the corner of West Main and Robinson streets, is co-owned by Paul Soble (left) and Bruce Behrman.
Staff photo
05-15-1991 (cutline): The Strawberry Street Cafe's salad bar is one of the best in town. Waitress Rhonda Ashby (left) and co-manager Julia Zenone flank the tub of treats. The cafe has an inviting atmosphere, a diverse menu and moderate prices.
Staff photo
Eventual race 5 winner 'Prenuptial' (#4) leads the way as horses fly over a jump during the Strawberry Hill Races on 4/10/99.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
Jennifer Smith and her husband, Scott, members of the band Naked Blue, perform at Festival Park on Friday Cheers 8/6/99.
Joe Mahoney
Crowd at Friday Cheers 8/6/99.
Joe Mahoney
August 29, 1994 (Staff photo - Alexa Welch ) Standing at the lineup window, achitect James H. Hening, Jr. ( left) talked about public safety with City Manager Robert Bobb, (right and council members Timothy Kaine and Anthony Jones.
staff photo
Aug. 6, 1993: A strong tornado that hit the Tri-Cities and killed three people at the Colonial Heights Walmart. A fourth person died about a mile away.
CLEMENT BRITT/ TIMES-DISPATCH
A strong tornado that hit the Tri-Cities on Aug. 6, 1993, killed three people at the Colonial Heights Walmart. A fourth person died about a mile away.
DAN CURRIER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
A strong tornado that hit the Tri-Cities on Aug. 6, 1993, killed three people at the Colonial Heights Walmart. A fourth person died about a mile away.
MARK GORMUS/ TIMES-DISPATCH
June 12, 1992, Virginius Dabney, Editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from 1934-1969.
Virginians for Justice, a gay lobbying group, had a press conference followed by a rally for 'equality begins at home,' at Festival Park Saturday, March 27, 1999.
10/23/1996: Groups of children from Head Start were treated to a clown show at Festival Park as part of an anniversary celebration of Head Start.
JOE MAHONEY
Members of the Honor Guard from AMERICAN LEGION Highland Springs Post 144 fire a 21 gun salute just before 'Taps' is played after the Veterans Day ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial Monday, Nov. 11, 1996. The salute was fired with blanks in World War Two vintage M1 Garand rifles by the men who were World War II and Korean War veterans.
BOB BROWN
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher walks into the hall of the Virginia House of Delegates in Richmond, Va., on Friday Feb. 3, 1995, to address a joint session of the Virginia Legislature. She is the first foreign politician to address the Assembly since Sir Winston Churchill almost 50 years ago.
BOB BROWN
Wendy Wagner is transported across the lake at Paramount's Kings Dominion's Anaconda ride by Henrico firefighter Larry Bourne Wednesday, May 17, 1995, during a practice rescue.
ALEXA WELCH
10/3/1995: Shawn McCall, manager, in front of the kiosk shop in Regency Mall.
STUART T. WAGNER