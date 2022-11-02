 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Battery system caused natural gas odor at Hopewell High School

Concerns over a possible natural gas leak prompted the evacuation of Hopewell High School on Wednesday.

The school dismissed early after the strong smell of natural gas was detected. Fire department and gas company officials later determined that the source of the odor was a back-up battery system in a computer server room. The area was ventilated. School is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

