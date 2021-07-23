UPDATED: A third of VCU's students still haven't reported their vaccine status

Virginia Commonwealth University will require students to be vaccinated this fall, but a third of the student body hasn't reported its vaccination status to the university a week after the university's deadline.
Sixty-three percent of VCU students reported their vaccine status as of Friday, according to the school's website. The deadline for submitting vaccine status was July 15. At that time, about 56% of VCU students reported their vaccine status. There are 24,000 students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester.
VCU won't require its employees to get vaccinated but is encouraging staff to do so. Sixty-nine percent of staff have been vaccinated, and 3% have told the university they don't intend to be vaccinated, according to the school website.
Of those who have reported their vaccination status, at least 316 students said they have been approved for an exemption. VCU, like most colleges, is allowing students to claim a religious or health exemption. A person with an immunocompromising health condition could be at a higher risk for complications by taking the vaccine or might see less robust immunization from it.
Those exempt will be required to wear face masks and perform surveillance testing, the university said last month. VCU begins the fall semester Aug. 24.
There have been more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases on college campuses since the start of the pandemic, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of college dashboards, with slightly more than half occurring in 2020. According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, 600 colleges nationwide will require inoculation, including 27 in Virginia.
Fifty-three percent of Virginia residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department. The 18-24 age range is one of the least vaccinated subsections of Virginia residents: Only 49% of them have been vaccinated, which trails every age group except 12-15 and 25-34.
At the University of Richmond, 76% of students have reported their vaccine status, and 93% of those students are vaccinated, according to the university's website. UR isn't requiring students be vaccinated until one vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The university had an enrollment of about 4,000 students last year.
Eighty-two percent of faculty and staff at UR have submitted their status, and 96% of them are vaccinated.
Virginia State University is not mandating vaccines, a school spokesperson said, but it is encouraging them. It's also asking students to confirm their status to the school. The spokesperson said she could not provide the number of students who have reported their status to the college.
A Virginia Union University spokesperson did not respond to a request about vaccines. VUU has not announced a vaccine mandate.
Randolph-Macon College has required its students be vaccinated, but they don't have to submit their status until Aug. 1. Randolph-Macon's fall semester begins Sept. 6.
At the University of Virginia, students who come to campus are required to be vaccinated. Last week, the university reported that 85% of those students are vaccinated and that 79% of staff in the academic division are, too.
At Virginia Tech, 56% of students have reported their vaccination, and 61% of employees have. Virginia Tech's deadline for submitting vaccination status is Aug. 6.
Frank Shushok Jr., Virginia Tech's otevice president for student affairs, said that students who haven't complied with the mandate by Aug. 6 will be unenrolled from their classes.
"The consequences are significant," Shushok said.
Editor's Note: Up-to-date statistics were added to this story after publication.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich