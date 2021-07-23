UPDATED: A third of VCU's students still haven't reported their vaccine status

Virginia Commonwealth University will require students to be vaccinated this fall, but a third of the student body hasn't reported its vaccination status to the university a week after the university's deadline.

Sixty-three percent of VCU students reported their vaccine status as of Friday, according to the school's website. The deadline for submitting vaccine status was July 15. At that time, about 56% of VCU students reported their vaccine status. There are 24,000 students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester.

VCU won't require its employees to get vaccinated but is encouraging staff to do so. Sixty-nine percent of staff have been vaccinated, and 3% have told the university they don't intend to be vaccinated, according to the school website.

Of those who have reported their vaccination status, at least 316 students said they have been approved for an exemption. VCU, like most colleges, is allowing students to claim a religious or health exemption. A person with an immunocompromising health condition could be at a higher risk for complications by taking the vaccine or might see less robust immunization from it.

Those exempt will be required to wear face masks and perform surveillance testing, the university said last month. VCU begins the fall semester Aug. 24.