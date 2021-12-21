UPDATED: Ex-fraternity member pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in death of VCU student Adam Oakes

The next morning, Oakes, 19, was found dead. His blood alcohol content was 0.40.

No new details emerged in Tuesday's hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes.

Oakes’ parents, Eric and Linda, and his cousin, Courtney White, attended Tuesday’s plea hearing in Richmond Circuit Court. Courtney White is not related to Andrew White.

"It's emotional," Courtney White said. "I can't help but think, this is only one of 11. This is the first glimmer of hope in all of this."

According to the prosecution's account, which the defense accepted as fair, on the night of Feb. 26, Delta Chi initiated Oakes as an underground recruit. His grade-point average precluded him from joining officially, and the fraternity's headquarters never approved him.

Because he wasn't an official member, he was instructed by chapter president Jason Mulgrew not to attend an anti-hazing training. It's unclear if Oakes was aware he was not approved to join the fraternity. He was one of three underground pledges and 10 total pledges to join that night.