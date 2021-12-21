UPDATED: Ex-fraternity member pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in death of VCU student Adam Oakes

Andrew White, a former Virginia Commonwealth University student and member of the Delta Chi fraternity, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to two misdemeanor charges in connection to the February death of freshman Adam Oakes after a fraternity party.
White is the first of 11 ex-fraternity members charged in the case to make a plea.
He pled guilty to hazing and serving alcohol to a minor. Both charges are Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of $2,500.
White, 23, has made no agreement with the prosecution, said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alison Martin. He pled guilty to accept responsibility for his role, his lawyer, Stephen A. Mutnick, said in a statement.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Claire G. Cardwell scheduled White's sentencing for March 1.
Sentencing didn't occur Tuesday because there wasn't enough time to present all the evidence, Mutnick said outside the courthouse. Mutnick declined to say what kind of sentence he will ask for.
The February night when Oakes died, White was named his big brother in the Delta Chi fraternity.
According to an account of the night read in court by the prosecution, Oakes was given a handle of Jack Daniels, which contains about 40 shots. It was chapter tradition for the big brother and the little brother to finish the bottle together.
The next morning, Oakes, 19, was found dead. His blood alcohol content was 0.40.
No new details emerged in Tuesday's hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes.
Oakes’ parents, Eric and Linda, and his cousin, Courtney White, attended Tuesday’s plea hearing in Richmond Circuit Court. Courtney White is not related to Andrew White.
"It's emotional," Courtney White said. "I can't help but think, this is only one of 11. This is the first glimmer of hope in all of this."
According to the prosecution's account, which the defense accepted as fair, on the night of Feb. 26, Delta Chi initiated Oakes as an underground recruit. His grade-point average precluded him from joining officially, and the fraternity's headquarters never approved him.
Because he wasn't an official member, he was instructed by chapter president Jason Mulgrew not to attend an anti-hazing training. It's unclear if Oakes was aware he was not approved to join the fraternity. He was one of three underground pledges and 10 total pledges to join that night.
There were conflicting reports regarding how intoxicated Oakes was. Some party-goers described him as very intoxicated; others said he was less drunk. Evidence suggests he vomited and passed out at some point in the night. One witness, who was not identified in court, saw Oakes sleeping with a pillow and blanket at 6 a.m.
At about 9 a.m., Oakes was found unresponsive on the dining room floor of the house on West Clay Street. Authorities declared him dead at the scene. His body already stiff, it was apparent he had died hours earlier. Martin declined to comment following the hearing.
When given the chance to respond, Mutnick added other details to the account, some of which were read by the prosecution at a bond hearing in September. An unidentified witness said Oakes enjoyed himself that night and made his own drinks. Andrew White stayed with Oakes until 3 a.m., Mutnick said. At that time, White made a Facetime call, and he could be seen caring for Oakes. Mutnick would not answer questions about the events of the night of Oakes' death.
White, who is from the Dulles area, wasn't enrolled at VCU this semester, a university spokesman said in the fall.
VCU hired a firm to review its fraternity and sorority culture and banned Delta Chi from campus. A Richmond Times-Dispatch investigation found that Delta Chi risked suspension more than other fraternities and sororities and faced disciplinary action each of the past seven years it was active on campus.
Of the 11 former Delta Chi members charged with hazing, White and five others also were charged with serving alcohol to a minor. They were Colin Tran, Quinn Kuby, Benjamin Corado, Robert Fritz and Alexander Bradley.
Corado also appeared in court Tuesday. He requested a jury trial, and his case was continued until February.
Three defendants have trials scheduled: Christian Rohrbach slated for April; Enayat Sheikhzad for June; and Kuby for July.
The remaining defendants – Mulgrew, Tran, Alessandro Medina-Villanueva, Riley McDaniel, Fritz and Bradley – have hearings scheduled for February.
On Tuesday, Courtney White, Oakes' cousin, walked into the courthouse wearing a white shirt bearing the words "engage in change."
Since her cousin's death, she has become an advocate ending hazing. She is writing a dissertation on the topic for a doctorate in education at Marymount University in Arlington. She also is working to develop an anti-hazing curriculum for universities and pushing to make hazing a felony in Virginia.
"The punishment doesn't fit the crime," White said. "Change has to happen...There's a problem, and it's happening right before our eyes. Right now, most kids, the most they get is a misdemeanor for killing my cousin. It should never be a misdemeanor to haze someone to death."
