UPDATED: Mask mandate adopted by Chesterfield School Board, rejected by Hanover School Board

After comparing wearing a mask to waterboarding — a form of torture — at a previous school board meeting, a 10-year-old incoming fifth-grader in Chesterfield schools again spoke out against the mandate Tuesday.

The student, Marielle Smith, questioned the county's School Board, asking whether the members thought that wearing masks is in the best interest of children. She said she would feel dizzy and get a headache when wearing a mask last year in school.

After the Chesterfield vote, School Board member Debbie Bailey read a statement expressing her frustration with the decision being left in the board's hands.

“Once again, we're put in the crosshairs of a very polarizing issue that revolves around public health,” Bailey said. “I do not think it is my responsibility to make decisions about the health choices a family makes for children. I do not want to take away parental rights or freedoms.”

The CDC classifies Chesterfield and Hanover as having high community transmission, the most severe level, which is defined by the federal agency as having more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.