Updated: Nearly 1,500 VCU students haven't registered their vaccination status a day before the semester begins

Of VCU's 28,000 students, 90% have told the university they are vaccinated, and 4% have received an exemption for health or religious reasons, according to the university's website.

VCU also announced it will require its employees to be vaccinated. Currently, 87% of the workforce have confirmed their vaccination status.

"In keeping with our public health responsibilities, we continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates in the Richmond metro area, and there is no doubt that the delta variant is a serious threat," VCU President Michael Rao wrote to employees earlier this month.

The University of Virginia Friday said that it disenrolled 238 students, or less than 1% of the student body, who did not report their vaccination status. Of those students, only 49 had registered for classes, and it was possible the remaining 189 never intended to return to school regardless of their vaccination status, a university spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday, triggering the University of Richmond's vaccine requirement for students and staff. As of last week, 96% of UR students have reported their vaccination status, and 93% of them are fully vaccinated; 98% of employees have reported their vaccination status, and 92% of them are fully vaccinated.