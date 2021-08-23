Updated: Nearly 1,500 VCU students haven't registered their vaccination status a day before the semester begins

Correction: A previous version of this story said students wouldn't be able to attend classes if not vaccinated. The story has been updated to reflect the latest.
Nearly 1,500 Virginia Commonwealth University students haven't registered their vaccination status a day before the fall semester begins, but the university will allow some of them to attend class this fall if they perform regular testing. VCU spokesperson Michael Porter said he wasn't sure of the testing frequency.
As of Monday, VCU has placed holds on the accounts of 1,491 students, or 5% of the student body, Porter said. That number continues to decline steadily, and more than 300 students registered their vaccine over the weekend.
If a hold is put on a student's account, he or she cannot add or drop classes this fall or next spring. If a student already added his or her classes before VCU announced the mandate, the student can still attend class on campus this fall, Porter said.
VCU is interested in getting as many students vaccinated as possible, but 100% compliance isn't possible, Porter said.
VCU announced in June that it would require students who take classes, work or live on campus to be vaccinated. The deadline to report their status was July 15.
“This requirement will allow our students to safely learn, live, gather and experience college at its best,” the university’s administration wrote to students at the time.
Of VCU's 28,000 students, 90% have told the university they are vaccinated, and 4% have received an exemption for health or religious reasons, according to the university's website.
VCU also announced it will require its employees to be vaccinated. Currently, 87% of the workforce have confirmed their vaccination status.
"In keeping with our public health responsibilities, we continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates in the Richmond metro area, and there is no doubt that the delta variant is a serious threat," VCU President Michael Rao wrote to employees earlier this month.
The University of Virginia Friday said that it disenrolled 238 students, or less than 1% of the student body, who did not report their vaccination status. Of those students, only 49 had registered for classes, and it was possible the remaining 189 never intended to return to school regardless of their vaccination status, a university spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday, triggering the University of Richmond's vaccine requirement for students and staff. As of last week, 96% of UR students have reported their vaccination status, and 93% of them are fully vaccinated; 98% of employees have reported their vaccination status, and 92% of them are fully vaccinated.
A UR spokesperson said Monday that the university is still considering its next step to ensuring all students and staff get the shot.
Virginia Union University, located in Richmond's North Side, started its fall semester on Monday and is requiring vaccines. A spokesperson said no VUU students have been removed from the university.
Virginia State University, located in Chesterfield County, recently added a vaccine requirement for its students, who have until Sept. 20 to be fully vaccinated.
Randolph-Macon College in Ashland has required vaccines, but its semester doesn't begin until September.
