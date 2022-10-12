Updated: Teacher, students injured at Dinwiddie High School

A student was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday after a chemistry classroom demonstration led to a fire at Dinwiddie High School. Three other students and a teacher were treated for injuries, officials said.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said emergency crews responded to the school at about 9:23 a.m. They said a fire alarm had been pulled, and the school was evacuated.

One student was treated for injuries and released. Three students were transported to VCU Medical Center. At least one of those students was airlifted to the hospital, a spokesperson with Dinwiddie County Public Schools told The Times-Dispatch.

The instructor was sent to a nearby local hospital, according to authorities. Officials have not said how the incident occurred or disclosed the nature of the injuries.

The school dismissed at 11:15 a.m., and a remote learning day is planned for Thursday. A support team will be available for students and staff on Friday, the district said.

Dinwiddie police and fire officials and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

About 1,300 students attend the school.