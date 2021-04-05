UR board of trustees will reevaluate decision to keep building names with ties to racism

The University of Richmond's board of trustees made a conciliatory move Monday in the ongoing conflict over two campus building names associated with racism.

Three days after the university's faculty senate censured the board's rector, the board responded by saying it had suspended its decision to leave the names of Ryland Hall and Mitchell-Freeman Hall unchanged.

"The board is reviewing options for a broader, more inclusive process to determine how decisions are made about questions of renaming, and we expect to communicate our plans shortly," the board said in a statement.

Tension at UR has been high since February, when the university announced it would leave the names of two historical figures with ties to racism on university buildings. Douglas Southall Freeman, a UR trustee and rector from 1925 to 1950, supported segregation, white supremacy and eugenics.

"Some of us are fortunate enough to receive from our parents that greatest inheritance — clean blood," he once said.

His name has stood on a UR dorm since 1965. Earlier this year, the university changed the building's name to Mitchell-Freeman Hall, adding John Mitchell Jr., a former enslaved man who rose to editor of the Richmond Planet newspaper.