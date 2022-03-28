UR changing names of six campus buildings linked to slavery, racism

The University of Richmond will change the names of six campus buildings associated with slavery and racism, including two that led students and faculty to protest last year.

UR’s board of trustees voted unanimously to remove the names of Robert Ryland and Douglas Southall Freeman from an academic building and a dormitory named in their honor, it announced Monday. Ryland, who became the school’s first president in 1840, owned slaves. Freeman, who led the school as a trustee from 1925 to 1950, advocated for segregation, eugenics and prohibiting interracial marriage as editor of The Richmond News Leader.

The board also decided to strip the titles of Jeter Hall, Thomas Hall, Brunet Hall and Puryear Hall — buildings named for slave owners.

The decision comes three days after a school committee made recommendations as to what principles UR should consider when naming buildings. And it comes a year after students and faculty held signs on campus and the faculty expressed a vote of no confidence in the university’s rector, Paul Queally.

Mary Kelly Tate, a UR law professor and president of the faculty senate, called it an “institutionally historic announcement” and a “partial but important step forward.”

The uproar began last year when UR announced it would leave the names of Ryland and Freeman standing. Doing so provided a “fuller historical narrative,” the school said.

After weeks of protest, the university relented, announcing a fresh start and the formation of a committee to review the matter.

The committee solicited the opinion of more than 7,000 university stakeholders in a Gallup poll. Two-thirds of faculty and students responded that a person’s history of discrimination or oppression should factor into renaming.

Last week, the committee presented 10 principles for how buildings and other campus entities should be named. Among them: no building “should be named for a person who directly engaged in the trafficking and/or enslavement of others.”

To ensure the school’s history isn’t swept under the rug, UR says it will take steps to preserve the historical record of buildings, their eponyms, their contributions to the university and the reason for their decommemoration.

“We are confident we can preserve and communicate our history without honoring through building names individuals who enslaved other persons or otherwise acted in conflict with the naming principles,” UR President Kevin Hallock and the board wrote in a statement Monday.

Freeman Hall will be renamed Residence Hall No. 3. The dorm was briefly known as Mitchell-Freeman Hall last year, when UR added the name of John Mitchell Jr., a former enslaved man who became editor of the African American Richmond Planet newspaper. Freeman’s name also stands on a Henrico County high school.

Ryland Hall, an academic building erected in 1913, will be called the Humanities Building.

Jeter Hall will be known as Residence Hall No. 1. The building was called “Dormitory No. 1” before it was named in 1916 for Jeremiah Bell Jeter, a Baptist minister who helped found the university and later led the board of trustees.

Thomas Hall will be known as Residence Hall No. 2, also harkening back to its original name. James Thomas Jr. was a founding trustee, treasurer and later president of the board of trustees.

Sarah Brunet Memorial Hall will be renamed The Refectory — the building’s original name when it was UR’s first dining facility. Brunet owned land that became part of the campus.

Puryear will be renamed Fountain Hall — a fountain stands in the square nearby. Bennet Puryear was a tutor, science professor and chairman of the faculty at Richmond College for about 50 years.

Hallock and the board acknowledged Monday that not all members of the UR community would support the name changes.

“And we recognize that the university would not exist today without the efforts of some whose names have been removed,” they wrote. Queally and Hallock declined to be interviewed for this story.

It’s been three years since UR students first petitioned the university to conduct a college-wide discussion on the names of Ryland and Freeman halls. The Black student coalition, faculty and other members of the community never stopped pushing for change, said Anthony Polcari, a recent graduate who was a student body co-president last year.

“It shows grassroots movements and protests — John Lewis called it good trouble — I think it’s proven that works,” Polcari said.

By renaming the buildings, UR is taking a new, more modern direction that will benefit the college, said Christopher Wiggins, a 2003 graduate.

“As alumni, we have been fighting alongside the students who are on campus currently, and I am overjoyed that this step has finally been taken,” Wiggins said.