UR students, employees hold silent protest, urging trustees to change contentious building names

A few hundred University of Richmond students and staff, mostly wearing black, stood in silence for an hour and 25 minutes Friday afternoon to protest the names of two campus buildings the university says it won't change.

The only sounds to be heard were engines, saws and hammers as the renovation of Ryland Hall continued behind them. Ryland is one of two buildings' names that won’t be changed, the university’s board of trustees said last week, despite fierce pushback from students and employees.

As protesters watched, trustees met with student representatives in a roped-off white tent in a corner of the quad. From where protesters gathered, the conversation between students and trustees could not be heard.

While other universities in Virginia have changed the names of their buildings recognizing Confederates or enslavers without much controversy, at UR, the process has taken a different turn.

Laura Browder, a professor of American studies, held a green neon sign that read “Do the right thing!” She said UR never had its moment of social upheaval in the era of the Vietnam War like so many other colleges.

“In some ways, this is 50 years later than every other university in the country,” she said.