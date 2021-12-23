UR suspends fraternity following video depicting racist comments

Sitting behind beer cans and solo cups, the man in the video, identified by the student paper as UR senior and Kappa Sigma member Josh Arcidiacono, is one of four shirtless men. While chanting, full-throated, "the south will rise again," he stands up, claps and hops up and down. Another person sings the lyrics to the song "Dixie," an unofficial national anthem for the Confederacy. Someone in the video utters, "I want to be a slave owner." An image of a Civil War battle appears on the television.

Hallock called it "overtly racist behavior" and noted the video includes UR students.

"We were joking around pretending to be the confederates versus the Union," Arcidiacono said in an email to The Collegian. "Obviously, these jokes were inappropriate and made in very bad taste. I'm ashamed of my actions here and regret that this happened."

According to The Collegian, the video was made in early 2020. It's unclear why it surfaced last weekend. The newspaper reported that an anonymous email account sent the video to The Collegian, an administrator and two former Greek life employees.

Two students told the student paper they left Kappa Sigma because of ongoing issues of racism and flouting of COVID-19 protocols.