UR's newly inaugurated president addresses affordability and the legacy of its slave-holding founders

Wearing a navy and red regalia, Kevin Hallock walked to the stage as the wind ensemble played, where a four-foot-long sterling silver chain was put around his neck. Had his father-in-law been alive to see it, Hallock later said, he would have called the whole experience awesome and completely ridiculous.

Hallock, 53, was inaugurated as president of the University of Richmond on Friday during a ceremony at the Robins Center, eight months after he started the job.

While speaking from the dais, he introduced himself – poking fun at his inability to grow a mustache in college – and addressed the college's financial gains, its affordability, the legacy of its slave-holding founders and the mental health of its students and staff.

"Our institution is in excellent shape," he said. "But our university has enormous opportunity to be even more remarkable."

Hallock inherits a large and growing endowment. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, UR's endowment ballooned 38% from $2.4 billion to $3.3 billion. Stocks generally surged during this time period, causing university endowments to experience staggering growth. Some colleges, including the University of Virginia, reported a roughly 50% increase.

"This is an extraordinary increase and can have a profound impact on our future," Hallock said.

The cost to attend UR remains high relative to other Virginia colleges. The university will charge $60,000 for tuition next fall before scholarships and grants. Room and board will run an additional $15,000.

Hallock acknowledged that the cost to attend Richmond can require "significant financial sacrifice." He expressed a desire to help middle-income families more. While wealthy families can afford the price tag, and low-income families can earn scholarships, the middle-income ones are often left out. Seventeen percent of UR students receive Pell grants.

Last week, UR changed the names of six campus buildings named for slaveholders and one named for a supporter of segregation and eugenics, a year after students and faculty protested. Hallock repeated a phrase he uttered last week, recognizing that not everyone in the university community agreed with the decision and that UR wouldn't exist without its founders.

But he also reached out to minority students who felt disregarded by trustees who refused to budge on the naming issue. One Black student told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last year she didn't always feel welcome on campus.

"We should acknowledge not everyone feels like they belong here," Hallock said.

Corinna Lain, a UR law professor, credited Hallock for his transparency toward UR's issue of building names.

Of UR's roughly 4,000 students, only 6% are Black, according to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, and there are fewer Black students on campus than there were nine years ago. The number of Latino students has grown to 8%, in a state in which Black and Latino residents make up 34% of the college-age population.

A sense of belonging is critical for University of Richmond students and staff, and Hallock understands that, said Kathleen Hughes Bettencourt, a member of the board of trustees. Bettencourt chairs a new committee focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The university has roughly 1,800 employees and 55,000 alumni, many of whom stay in Richmond after graduation. While the vast majority of UR's students come from out of state, Richmond is the second most common destination for bachelor's degree graduates, following New York City.

A stronger relationship with the Richmond community is on Hallock's list of goals. Most liberal arts colleges don't have a diverse, mid-size city nearby, he said.

A majority of UR students study abroad during their time in college, and Hallock would like to see students spend a semester living in downtown Richmond and engaging with the city outside UR's leafy campus.

He will also prioritize mental health – college presidents across the country have said their students and employees are in need of greater psychological and behavioral support after a year of mostly online education at the start of the pandemic. Heightened division and racism also have exacerbated the mental health problem, he said.

Academic improvement also will be key. UR accepted 29% of applicants last year, and Hallock will consider making hires in important academic areas.

Hallock declined a full interview with The Times-Dispatch, and a spokesperson declined to share the length of his contract or his compensation. His predecessor, Ronald Crutcher, earned $760,000 in 2019, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The son of a nurse practitioner and a physics professor, Hallock grew up in western Massachusetts. For his first job, he delivered newspapers for the Daily Hampshire Gazette. Later, he picked cucumbers and harvested tobacco at Kelly Farms.

He's a fan of the Boston Red Sox and a skilled carpenter. Seated in the audience Friday were his wife, Tina, and two adult children, Tyler and Emily.

He recognizes he was born with significant privilege, he said, as a white man in the United States.

After earning a bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, he receive a master's and doctorate in economics from Princeton University. He was dean of the College of Business at Cornell University before arriving at UR last summer.

A specialist in labor economics, he wrote a book in 2012 about compensation titled "Pay: Why people earn what they earn and what you can do now to make more."

He becomes the 11th president of the University of Richmond. All 11 were men.