UVa dermatologist named dean of VCU medical school

Dr. Arturo P. Saavedra has been named dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and executive vice president for medical affairs.
Saavedra comes to VCU from the University of Virginia, where he is chair of the department of dermatology and interim CEO of the University of Virginia Physicians Group.
Previously, he was UVa's chief of population health and in charge of ambulatory strategy and operations. His expertise is in HIV dermatology, severe drug reactions with complications to the skin and care for cancer and transplant patients. He has degrees from Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania.
He replaces David Chelmow, who became interim dean last year after Dr. Peter Buckley left for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. In November, VCU named Dr. Marlon Levy the interim CEO of the health system.
Saavedra begins April 15.
