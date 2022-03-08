UVA student's New York Times editorial on self-censorship sparks debate on social media

A University of Virginia student wrote an editorial in the New York Times that published Monday, triggering debate about intellectual conformity and self-censorship.

In her piece, senior Emma Camp wrote that a broad spectrum of opinions is no longer valued on college campuses. Students conform to one side of an issue and often don't voice their opinion in fear of the backlash.

"Students of all political persuasions hold back – in class discussions, in friendly conversations, on social media – from saying what we really think," Camp wrote. "Even as a liberal who has attended abortion rights protests and written about standing up to racism, I sometimes feel afraid to fully speak my mind."

Camp, who described herself as wrote that she voiced an opinion about a ritual suicide of Indian widows, triggering anger from her classmates and awkwardness in the classroom.

"I became a little less likely to speak up again and a little less trusting of my own thoughts," she wrote. "We need more classrooms full of energetic debate, not fewer."

Camp's piece – perhaps unsurprisingly – sparked argument on social media.

"I don't even recognize the place being described in that essay," UVA politics professor Larry Sabato tweeted. "Since I've been associated with the University for 52 years, perhaps my observation will help you sort fact from fiction."

Atima Omara, a UVA alumna and political strategist wrote on Twitter: "I guess folks haven't heard about how Black and other students of color censor themselves daily at that school."

Nicole Hannah Jones, a former New York Times journalist and creator The 1619 Project, said on Twitter: "I have to say it’s rich to see conservatives talking about campus intolerance when right wing publications consistently put student 'journalists' on the beat of drumming up outrage over speakers and speeches of people with political views they dislike."

The backlash on social media seemed to reinforce Camp's argument.

"The response to the NYT article is really telling!" writer and podcaster Jesse Singal wrote.

In a memoir written last year, former University of Richmond president Ronald Crutcher wrote how conservative opinions are often shut down on college campuses.

“The politics and rhetoric now inflaming the nation have spilled over to foment a climate of campus unrest at such a decibel level that even the most innocent inquiry becomes suspect,” Crutcher wrote.

In an interview, Crutcher said cancel culture exists, though it is overblown to some extent. Social media perpetuates it by allowing people to self-select the opinions they want to hear. If you don't like a friend's opinion, he said, you can unfriend the person.