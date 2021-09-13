UVA, William & Mary make small gains in U.S. News & World Report's college ranking

U.S. News looks at student-to-faculty ratio, alumni giving, graduation rates and other factors as criteria. It also accounts for a university’s perception among other university administrators.

For the third straight year, UVA is ranked No. 4 nationally among public schools. The three schools ahead of UVA didn’t change this year, either: the University of California, Los Angeles is No. 1, followed by the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Michigan.

William & Mary rose one spot to No. 10 in the public school ranking. Virginia Tech fell one spot to No. 30.

George Mason University fell two places to 67th, a year after it jumped 13 spots. VCU also fell this year after making a big gain last year. Last September, VCU rose seven spots to 77th. This year, it fell eight spots, tying for 85th with the University at Albany and Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge. VCU is 172nd overall. Old Dominion University placed 132nd among public schools.

In the ranking of top liberal arts colleges, Washington and Lee University dropped two spots to No. 11. The Lexington private school announced in June that it would keep its name, which honors George Washington and Robert E. Lee. The decision came a year after it began considering a name change.