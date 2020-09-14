UVA, William & Mary move up slightly in latest college ranking from U.S. News & World Report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Virginia moved up two spots to 26th, and the College of William & Mary ascended one place to 39th in the latest ranking of the country’s best colleges by U.S. News & World Report, which was released Monday.

The rankings come at a time of upheaval, as colleges have been forced to drastically alter how they educate their students.

“The pandemic has affected students across the country, canceling commencement ceremonies and switching classes from in-person to remote,” said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News. “Whether students have slightly altered their college plans or changed them entirely, it remains our mission to continue providing students and their families with the tools they need to help find the right school for them.”

But the pandemic caused no major shake-up among the top schools. For a second straight year, UVA is ranked fourth nationally among public schools, following the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Michigan.