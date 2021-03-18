Va. colleges sometimes let athletes quarantine for shorter periods than other students

The University of Virginia men’s basketball team is scheduled to fly to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament Friday, seven days after many of its players entered quarantine. Under ACC guidelines, UVA has only a small window to finish its quarantine before its round-of-64 game against Ohio begins Saturday night.

The players are fortunate they don’t have to abide by the university’s student-wide policy: They wouldn’t exit quarantine until Monday and would miss the game.

Among universities, sports leagues and the NCAA, there is an assortment of rules for how long a college student must quarantine after being potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

How long the quarantine lasts depends on how much risk the organization is willing to tolerate, said Lisa M. Lee, a professor of public health at Virginia Tech.

For regular college students, there’s little downside to a 14-day quarantine. But for basketball players preparing for the NCAA tournament, where seven days suffice and millions of dollars are at stake, the NCAA and its teams are willing to take a larger risk.