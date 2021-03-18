Va. colleges sometimes let athletes quarantine for shorter periods than other students

The University of Virginia men’s basketball team is scheduled to fly to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament Friday, seven days after many of its players entered quarantine. Under ACC guidelines, UVA has only a small window to finish its quarantine before its round-of-64 game against Ohio begins Saturday night.
The players are fortunate they don’t have to abide by the university’s student-wide policy: They wouldn’t exit quarantine until Monday and would miss the game.
Among universities, sports leagues and the NCAA, there is an assortment of rules for how long a college student must quarantine after being potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
How long the quarantine lasts depends on how much risk the organization is willing to tolerate, said Lisa M. Lee, a professor of public health at Virginia Tech.
For regular college students, there’s little downside to a 14-day quarantine. But for basketball players preparing for the NCAA tournament, where seven days suffice and millions of dollars are at stake, the NCAA and its teams are willing to take a larger risk.
At UVA this semester, student-athletes who are potentially exposed don't have to quarantine as long as the rest of the student body. Regular students can test negative between Days 8 and 10 and return home on Day 11. Athletes operate on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s schedule, which allows them to test negative on Day 5 and return to their teams on Day 7.
Virginia Commonwealth University's men's and women's basketball teams also are playing in the NCAA tournaments. The University of Richmond men's team is alive in the NIT. Both universities allow short quarantine times for their athletes.
Athletes are allowed shorter quarantines because they test more often, a UVA spokesman said. A slight reduction in quarantine is sensible with increased testing, Lee said.
“With frequent testing, quarantine can be shortened slightly because we can determine more precisely when a person is past the point of when they would be infected if in fact the exposure had infected them,” Lee said.
The NCAA policy also allows for a short quarantine. It stipulates that players must test negative for seven consecutive days before arriving in Indianapolis. The NCAA requires players quarantine upon arrival and test negative on two separate days before beginning practice, but The New York Times reported that rule has not been enforced.
UVA can depart Charlottesville on Friday, produce negative tests on Friday and Saturday and play Saturday night.
The problem public health officials face is that a person can unknowingly pass on the virus before he or she tests positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially recommended a 14-day quarantine. That’s how long it takes to know if someone is infected, and it’s still the safest option, Lee said.
In November, the CDC allowed for seven-day or 10-day quarantines, citing the mental health concerns associated with living isolated. If a person tests negative, he or she can exit quarantine on Day 7, the CDC said. The Virginia Department of Health has issued the same recommendation.
But that leaves some room for error. According to the CDC, a potentially exposed person still has a 5% chance of passing the virus on Day 7 and a 1% chance on Day 10.
Colleges established an assortment of quarantine policies. James Madison University allows students to leave quarantine before 14 days if approved by a health care professional. Virginia Tech lets a doctor approve a quarantine shorter than 14 days, allowing students to test on Day 3 or Day 4 and return to normal life once a negative test result is received.
College students across the state have complained about inconsistent and changing COVID policies.
VCU asks its students to quarantine a full 14 days, but athletes can test negative on Day 5 or 6 and exit after seven days, an athletic department spokesman said. The Atlantic 10, the conference in which VCU and the University of Richmond play, has no overarching policy like the ACC.
At UR, students-athletes follow the same guidelines as the rest of the student body, and those guidelines come from the CDC and state health department, assistant athletics director Matt McCollester said.
According to an article last month in the university's student newspaper, The Collegian, while UR mandated a 14-day quarantine period, some basketball players quarantined for less time. McCollester said the article didn't have correct information, but he did not explain what portions were incorrect.
What length quarantine a college, league or the NCAA establishes comes down to risk, Lee said.
“These shorter quarantine periods do increase slightly the risk that a person is actually infected, so each program has to make the decision how much risk they can tolerate,” she said.
