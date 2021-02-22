Va. Senate approves higher education bills that ban the box, identify enslaved laborers and require greater transparency from boards

Kimberly Haven is part of a nonprofit called “From Prison Cells to PhD.” She began taking college classes while in prison. After her release, when she applied to college, she saw the question on an application.

“I knew what that meant,” she said. “Thank you, but no thank you. You are not welcome.”

Her education stopped there.

No evidence suggests removing criminal history from a school application has an effect on crime on campus, Aird said.

“This measure is being brought before you to ensure we don’t have students that feel intimidated by this question appearing on their college application,” Aird said.

Common App, used by several schools in the state, already has removed the question. The General Assembly removed the question from job applications last year.

The bill allows universities to inquire about an applicant’s criminal history later in the process and reject the applicant if it chooses to.

“We’re not saying that you can’t ask the question,” Haven said. “Just ask it later, and give someone the opportunity to apply.”