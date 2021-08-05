Va. superintendent: Schools face 'significant legal pressure' if they don't follow CDC mask guidance

Virginia's schools could face "significant legal pressure" if they don't follow federal recommendations that teachers, students and staff should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said Thursday.
Last week's change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — prompted by the delta variant's increased coronavirus risk to children younger than 12, who are ineligible to get a vaccine — arrived barely three months after the agency announced that fully vaccinated people wouldn't need to cover their face at schools or summer camps.
The state's school systems are now scrambling in the weeks before students return to in-person learning. But Lane and Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that the law is clear: If children are in class learning five days a week, schools must follow the CDC's guidelines.
"I don't know that it can be any simpler than that," Northam said. "It's the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."
The governor and superintendent were referring to a bill passed during the General Assembly's spring session that required in-person learning to be offered, had bipartisan support and is in effect until Aug. 1, 2022.
The legislation, Senate Bill 1303, said in part that school boards are required "to provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Said Lane on Thursday: "We have had schools open safely for the last year, and children have been wearing masks. ... Again, this is not a mandate from us. They'll need to check with their legal counsel. They'll need to talk with their insurance company whether they'll even be insured if they don't follow the CDC guidance. And the CDC guidance is pretty clear."
Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who is an OB-GYN doctor and sponsored SB 1303, called Northam's interpretation a political manipulation and said that decisions on masks in schools are best decided at the local level.
"Mandates aren't adaptable. We are both doctors and lawmakers," said Dunnavant in a statement, referring to Northam being a pediatric neurologist. "Governor Northam knows the language in the bill is not a mask mandate. He should take leadership and own his decisions, not make excuses for policies he wants to implement."
In an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Dunnavant said "there really is no data to say that masks work," but CDC research has found that wearing masks reduces infections.
Dunnavant, who was wearing a mask in the state Capitol on Thursday because she has a cold, later said that a mask worn by someone who is sick can limit spread, but she added that she doesn't believe there's evidence that children wearing masks offers any benefit.
Arkansas, which banned schools from requiring masks, saw a 517% increase in cases for people younger than 18 in April through July, as well as a 270% increase in hospitalizations. The data prompted Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to seek a reversal on the mask law he signed.
On Thursday, Northam declined to answer whether there would be additional measures, even a temporary one, if schools don't adapt to CDC recommendations.
Lane acknowledged that "a lot" of school divisions were already making decisions based on the earlier CDC guidance, when there was more flexibility.
"When you look at that CDC change side by side with the [state] code, it is going to force our school boards to go back and re-evaluate some of these decisions," Lane said.
The Richmond and Hopewell school systems are the only districts in the area to have already mandated face coverings in the fall.
At meetings next Tuesday, the school boards in the counties of Chesterfield and Hanover will discuss new mask policies. Henrico's school system has said that masks would be optional heading into the fall, but strongly encouraged.
Henrico schools spokesperson Andy Jenks said in a statement Thursday that "that update represented the conditions at that moment, and happened to be issued just before the newest CDC guidance came out, as well as the past week's worth of increases in community transmission."
Jenks added that Henrico County Public Schools already was planning to recommend a change to mask guidance at the county School Board's meeting next Thursday. He emphasized "a continued commitment" to tracking COVID-19 trends through the school system's health committee — which includes representatives from the Virginia Department of Health, a School Board member, and experts on school health and safety.
Jenks said that by next week, students and families will know of the school system's "nuanced" plans for safety when it comes to athletics, after-school activities, food services, recess and more.
"As a model school system, we would always follow Virginia law," Jenks said.
The risk of death from the virus among children remains extremely low but not nonexistent and kids can still transmit the virus. On Thursday, VDH reported the state's eighth COVID-19 death of someone younger than 20. Two of the deaths were in Henrico and Chesterfield.
"It's important for all of us to realize our children's sacrifice this past year," Northam said. "We know that the safest place for them to be is in the schools, assuming that they follow the guidelines, which we were anticipating. So we're going to do everything we can to have our children in person learning this fall."
Staff writers Patrick Wilson, Jess Nocera and Holly Prestidge contributed to this report.