Va. superintendent: Schools face 'significant legal pressure' if they don't follow CDC mask guidance

Virginia's schools could face "significant legal pressure" if they don't follow federal recommendations that teachers, students and staff should wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said Thursday.

Last week's change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — prompted by the delta variant's increased coronavirus risk to children younger than 12, who are ineligible to get a vaccine — arrived barely three months after the agency announced that fully vaccinated people wouldn't need to cover their face at schools or summer camps.

The state's school systems are now scrambling in the weeks before students return to in-person learning. But Lane and Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that the law is clear: If children are in class learning five days a week, schools must follow the CDC's guidelines.

"I don't know that it can be any simpler than that," Northam said. "It's the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."

The governor and superintendent were referring to a bill passed during the General Assembly's spring session that required in-person learning to be offered, had bipartisan support and is in effect until Aug. 1, 2022.