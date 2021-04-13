Vaccine pause could keep college students from getting shots by end of the semester

The state health department announced Tuesday it would pause the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six recipients in the U.S. reported rare and serious blood clots shortly after receiving the dose. It is unclear if the blood clots are related to the shot, which has been given without serious adverse effects to nearly 7 million Americans.

A spokesman at the University of Virginia said students will begin receiving vaccines this week, which will give them enough time to receive their second shot before the end of final exams, which run May 7-15.

Students at UVA began receiving invitations Monday for vaccine appointments for the Seminole Square Shopping Center. Before Tuesday, UVA students were told they would receive any of the three vaccines. But Johnson & Johnson won't be offered in the immediate future, the spokesman said. The vaccinations will continue with the existing supply of Pfizer and Moderna.

Randolph-Macon will hold a vaccination event this weekend for all students, faculty and staff, a university spokeswoman said. Without Johnson & Johnson to give, the private university is working with the state health department to secure another vaccine.