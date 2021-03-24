VCU administrators propose keeping tuition flat next year

Virginia Commonwealth University leaders have proposed keeping tuition flat and raising fees by $153 for the 2021-2022 school year, which would be the third year in a row VCU has declined to raise the cost of tuition.
Not raising tuition is important, president Michael Rao told the board of visitors on Wednesday. VCU students have among the greatest need in the state, he said, and the university is committed to remaining accessible to them.
The board will determine the final bill May 14.
"This has been a year unlike any other with numerous financial challenges directly related to the pandemic," chief financial officer Karol Gray said in a statement. "Even so, the university remains financially stable and able to carry out its educational and research mission."
Other universities across the state have voted to raise tuition or are considering it. The board at Virginia Tech voted for a 2.9% hike. The College of William & Mary has proposed a 2% raise, and the University of Virginia is considering 3.1%. Virginia State University will not raise tuition.
Keeping tuition flat and raising fees by $153 would set the cost of an undergraduate education at VCU at $15,028 for in-state students. VCU has proposed raising the cost of room and board by $318, setting the one-year cost of education and room and board at $26,643.
Out-of-state tuition is $36,366.
VCU is currently the fifth most expensive public university in the state, trailing William & Mary, Virginia Military Institute, UVA, and Christopher Newport University.
VCU will receive $31 million in state funding for the 2021-22 school year plus $4.6 million in need-based financial aid and another $14.6 million to buy land for an athletics village on Hermitage Road.
VCU has begun long-term plans for the athletics village, which is expected to be built on the current site of the Virginia ABC facility. VCU intends to purchase the land and begin work on a tennis facility and practice fields between 2022-2024. It intends to build a multipurpose facility on the site between 2024-2026.
The federal government has given VCU $69 million in CARES Act funds, and VCU expects to receive another $57 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law earlier this month.
Adjunct professors, who have petitioned VCU for increased pay, will receive $1,200 per credit hour, a $100-increase from this year.
Rao said he expects for the fall semester “as near a full return as possible.” Students will go back to an in-person education, but they could still be asked to take preventative measures like wearing masks.
VCU will offer more online classes than it did before the pandemic, as much as 25% of the curriculum, said Tomikia LeGrande, vice provost. Before the pandemic, about 12% of the university’s classes were taught online.
More classes will be online than before COVID, as much as 25%. Before the pandemic, about 12% were remote.
The pandemic might inflict a long-term decrease in enrollment, LeGrande said. In the worst-case scenario, enrollment could decline for the next three years. LeGrande hopes it will increase, but she expects it won't increase as quickly as the university projected before the pandemic.
VCU expects about 29,300 students this fall.
(804) 649-6109
Twitter: @EricKolenich