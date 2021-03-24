VCU administrators propose keeping tuition flat next year

Virginia Commonwealth University leaders have proposed keeping tuition flat and raising fees by $153 for the 2021-2022 school year, which would be the third year in a row VCU has declined to raise the cost of tuition.

Not raising tuition is important, president Michael Rao told the board of visitors on Wednesday. VCU students have among the greatest need in the state, he said, and the university is committed to remaining accessible to them.

The board will determine the final bill May 14.

"This has been a year unlike any other with numerous financial challenges directly related to the pandemic," chief financial officer Karol Gray said in a statement. "Even so, the university remains financially stable and able to carry out its educational and research mission."

Other universities across the state have voted to raise tuition or are considering it. The board at Virginia Tech voted for a 2.9% hike. The College of William & Mary has proposed a 2% raise, and the University of Virginia is considering 3.1%. Virginia State University will not raise tuition.