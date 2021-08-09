VCU and VCU Health will require employees to be vaccinated; Bon Secours is considering the measure; HCA is not at this time

In mid-July, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association called for hospitals and health systems to require the shot among employees. According to data from the Virginia Department of Health at the time, more than 99% of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths came from unvaccinated people.

The number of cases in Virginia is nine times higher now than it was two months ago. The seven-day rolling average of cases soared from 143 in mid-June to 1,239 last week.

VCU's decision to require a vaccine isn't unprecedented. It has required flu vaccines among its employees for years.

When any business requires its employees to be vaccinated, it risks losing the employee. Kellermann said he'd rather lose an employee to resignation than to the ICU and a ventilator because the employee became infected.

Before the vaccine was available, COVID-19 impacted VCU Health's ability to fully staff its hospital. In December, 132 team members tested positive in one week, Kellermann said. At one point, a quarter the medical respiratory intensive care unit had tested positive at the same time.

The health system responded by requiring more stringent mask policies and spreading out workstations. The hospital has become a safer place for employees since then, Kellermann said.