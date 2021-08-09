VCU and VCU Health will require employees to be vaccinated; Bon Secours is considering the measure; HCA is not at this time

Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health System will require their 20,000-plus employees to be vaccinated and to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and businesses consider vaccine requirements for their employees.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered more than 120,000 state employees to get the shot, which includes VCU employees on the Monroe Park Campus.
Employees of VCU Health, a separate entity that did not fall under Northam's order, also will need to be immunized, VCU president Michael Rao wrote Monday. The decision was made as a majority of the university wanted the requirement and the delta variant continues to threaten the community's health.
"In keeping with our public health responsibilities, we continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates in the Richmond metro area, and there is no doubt that the delta variant is a serious threat," Rao wrote.
The region's two other major health systems, HCA and Bon Secours, do not currently require its associates to be vaccinated, spokespeople for the companies said Monday. Bon Secours is considering a requirement, its spokesperson said.
Inova Health System, which employs 18,000 workers in Northern Virginia, has required vaccines among its staff. So has Valley Health, which operates six hospitals and a staff of 6,300 in the Shenandoah Valley.
In making its decision, VCU Health held four town halls to discuss the idea of required immunization and received 3,6000 comments and questions. In each session, there was a strong majority of employees who favored mandatory vaccination, Dr. Art Kellermann, the health system CEO, said in an interview.
"It was very important to hear from our team members, to answer their questions and hear what their concerns were," Kellermann said.
About 70% of VCU Health's 13,000 employees are vaccinated, Kellermann said, a figure that hasn't risen substantially in recent months. That figure doesn't break down equally among all staffers. Among physicians, more than 90% have gotten the shot, and among nurses, more than 80%.
But there's a barrage of false information on the internet that has caused some to abstain, Kellermann said.
The hospital system's mandate also applies to contractors, such as people who deliver food or park cars. Patients will be more comfortable knowing the employees they come in contact with are vaccinated, Kellermann said. The mandate is a statement of the health system's commitment to its patients and community, he added.
"Vaccines are really the only way we're going to turn the tide against delta and any other variants that come down the pipe," Kellermann said.
In mid-July, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association called for hospitals and health systems to require the shot among employees. According to data from the Virginia Department of Health at the time, more than 99% of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths came from unvaccinated people.
The number of cases in Virginia is nine times higher now than it was two months ago. The seven-day rolling average of cases soared from 143 in mid-June to 1,239 last week.
VCU's decision to require a vaccine isn't unprecedented. It has required flu vaccines among its employees for years.
When any business requires its employees to be vaccinated, it risks losing the employee. Kellermann said he'd rather lose an employee to resignation than to the ICU and a ventilator because the employee became infected.
Before the vaccine was available, COVID-19 impacted VCU Health's ability to fully staff its hospital. In December, 132 team members tested positive in one week, Kellermann said. At one point, a quarter the medical respiratory intensive care unit had tested positive at the same time.
The health system responded by requiring more stringent mask policies and spreading out workstations. The hospital has become a safer place for employees since then, Kellermann said.
Most employees who are getting infected now are catching the virus outside of work, he said. Patients with cancer and other immunosuppressing conditions shouldn't have to worry about hospital employees giving them COVID-19, he said.
VCU students are already required to be vaccinated. More than 25 colleges in Virginia have announced mandates for their students after over 20,000 cases surfaced at Virginia four-year colleges, according to a Times-Dispatch survey of university numbers.
A quarter of VCU students still have not reported their vaccination status as of Friday, even though the deadline to do so passed last month. About 3% of students have received an exemption.
Eighty-five percent of VCU employees have reported their vaccination to the university. Fewer than 2% previously indicated they planned to not get vaccinated.
VCU held two listening sessions for faculty, students and staff to discuss vaccines and masks. In a survey of 1,700 employees, about 82% strongly agreed or agreed with an employee vaccine requirement, according to a university spokesperson. About 9% disagreed or strongly disagreed.
Regarding indoor masking, 88% agreed or strongly agreed with the requirement. Nine percent disagreed or strongly disagreed.
