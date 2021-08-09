VCU and VCU Health will require employees to be vaccinated

Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health System will require employees to be vaccinated and masks be worn indoors as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and businesses consider vaccine requirements for their employees.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered more than 120,000 state employees to be vaccinated, which includes VCU employees on the Monroe Park Campus.
Employees of VCU Health, a separate entity that apparently did not fall under Northam's order, also will need to be immunized, VCU president Michael Rao wrote Monday.
"In keeping with our public health responsibilities, we continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates in the Richmond metro area, and there is no doubt that the Delta variant is a serious threat," Rao wrote.
Thousands of students, faculty and staff opined to the university, and they supported taking additional measures to combat the spread of the virus, Rao said.
VCU students are already required to be vaccinated. More than 25 colleges in Virginia have announced mandates for their students after more than 20,000 have surfaced at Virginia four-year colleges, according to a Times-Dispatch survey of university numbers.
A quarter of VCU students still have not reported their vaccination status as of Friday, even though the deadline to do so passed last month. About 3% of students have received an exemption.
Eighty-five percent of VCU employees are already vaccinated, according to the university. Less than 2% indicated they planned not to get the shot.
VCU Health's decision will apply to all team members and contractors with few exceptions, VCU Health CEO Dr. Art Kellermann wrote Monday morning. The health system conducted a survey of 3,600 staffers and held listening sessions before making its decision.
"Now is the time to pivot from urging vaccination to requiring it," Kellermann wrote. "Delta is not only more contagious; it may cause more sever disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently declared that 'The war has changed.' We agree."
Inoculation will sharply reduce the chance of staffers getting infected and it will nearly eliminate the the risk of dying or becoming severely ill, Kellermann wrote.
It will also protect patients, he said. Some of them have contacted the health system asking why employees weren't required to be vaccinated.
