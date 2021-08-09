VCU and VCU Health will require employees to be vaccinated

Virginia Commonwealth University and VCU Health System will require employees to be vaccinated and masks be worn indoors as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and businesses consider vaccine requirements for their employees.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered more than 120,000 state employees to be vaccinated, which includes VCU employees on the Monroe Park Campus.

Employees of VCU Health, a separate entity that apparently did not fall under Northam's order, also will need to be immunized, VCU president Michael Rao wrote Monday.

"In keeping with our public health responsibilities, we continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates in the Richmond metro area, and there is no doubt that the Delta variant is a serious threat," Rao wrote.

Thousands of students, faculty and staff opined to the university, and they supported taking additional measures to combat the spread of the virus, Rao said.

VCU students are already required to be vaccinated. More than 25 colleges in Virginia have announced mandates for their students after more than 20,000 have surfaced at Virginia four-year colleges, according to a Times-Dispatch survey of university numbers.