VCU Arts building renamed for first Black dean and painter Murry DePillars

The inspiration for his work came from living in a part of the culture that wasn’t always appreciated, said his wife, Mary DePillars. His art rejected the status quo and demanded accountability from authority, she said. He died in 2008 at the age of 69.

“Today is just a phenomenal day in our lives,” Mary DePillars said at Thursday’s event. “I just wish he could have been here to see and hear the many accolades coming his way, because Lord knows he deserved every one of them.”

A free exhibition of his paintings in the DePillars building is now open to the public. It runs weekdays through Oct. 14.

Many of his other paintings resemble quilts with a brightly colored patchwork of triangles and squares. But layered within the patterns are shadowy images and people.

In the painting “Wynton,” an image of famed trumpet player Wynton Marsalis emerges over the quilt. Hidden inside the layers are a Bedu mask, serpents, a drummer and a saxophone player.

“He weaves all of these threads together in a most wonderful way,” said Richard Woodward, curator of the African art collection at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.