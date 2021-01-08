VCU begins removing Confederate names from buildings

The Tompkins-McCaw Library was renamed, and a more generic title was chosen, the Health Sciences Library. The library got its name in 1950, inspired by five members of the Tompkins and McCaw families. Sally Tomkins operated a hospital in Richmond during the Civil War and was commissioned by the Confederate army. James B. McCaw was the commandant of the Chimborazo army hospital on Chimborazo Hill in the east end of the city.

VCU said it will return some artifacts to their original donors.

VCU added a commemoration, too. The previously unnamed School of the Arts building on Broad Street was named for Murry DePillars, who was dean of the School of the Arts from 1976-1995.

The university still has a ways to go. It has identified 27 plaques, signs, letters, one bust and one statue pedestal that were scheduled to be removed or covered over. So far seven have been completed.

On the Egyptian Building, an entire door and its plaque will be removed and replaced with a new door. The words Tompkins-McCaw Library were engraved in stone and will be covered with a new layer of limestone. The bust of McGuire was removed in early December. The stone base of the Howitzer statue, which was toppled by protesters last summer, was trucked away a week after McGuire.